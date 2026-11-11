Wrestling Senior Night in the Nanook Den

Nome hosted the third annual Dudley Homelvig Memorial Scramble last weekend tugging teams from Unalakleeet, Buckland, Shaktoolik, Shishmaref, White Mountain, Kiana, Kotzebue, Wales, Elim, Savoonga, Galena, Gambell and Selawik into the Nome-Beltz gym to tussle.

The event kicked off Friday night by honoring the 10 seniors on the team: Brant Bradley, Fred Holmes, Arianna Olanna, Renee Brown. Trace Tucker, Cole Gray, Talan Johnson, Treydon Thomas, Chris Smith and Aden Iyapana.

Seniors were showered with gifts, flowers balloons and leis from their families. Nanook Wrestling Coach Jared Miller said it was an honor to work with them over the past few years he was their coach.

“It’s gonna be hard parting with them at the end of the year,” Miller said.

Awards:

Most Outstanding Wrestler awards for the tournament went to Talan Johnson and Rene Brown both from Nome-Beltz.

Results:

Boys Varsity - 103 lbs

Paul Johnson Unalakleet Schools, 2. Apa Barr Kiana High School, 3. Jeremiah Olanna Shishmaref

Boys Varsity - 112 lbs

1. Gavin Asicksik Shaktoolik High School, 2. Cohen Morris Kiana High School

Boys Varsity - 119 lbs

1. Brant Bradley Nome-Beltz High School, 2. Dylan Jones Kotzebue High School, 3. Paige Akeya Savoonga high school

4. Lucas Starbuck Selawik High School Wolves

Boys Varsity – 125 lbs

1.McKoi Javier Unalakleet Schools, 2. Bradley Lincoln Unalakleet Schools, 3. Ralph Stalker Selawik High School Wolves, 4. Clayton James Gambell, 5. Trace Tucker Nome-Beltz High School

Boys Varsity – 135 lbs

1. Joshua Barron Kotzebue High School, 2. Kenneth Itchoak Shishmaref, 3. Steffan Soonagrook Gambell

Boys Varsity – 130 lbs

1. Dane Johnson Unalakleet Schools, 2. Donavon Angi Gambell, 3. Carson Thomas Nome-Beltz High School, 4. Kevin Jackson Shaktoolik High School

Boys Varsity – 140 lbs

1.Teyler Johnson Unalakleet, 2. Rowen Davis Kotzebue High School, 3. Garratt Nukwak-King Galena Hawks

Boys Varsity – 145 lbs

1.Chris Smith Nome-Beltz High School; 2. Ezra Jack Unalakleet Schools. 3. Hanuman Seyrak Galena Hawks

Boys Varsity – 152 lbs

1.Judah Ivanoff Unalakleet Schools, 2. Dade Ellanna Nome-Beltz High School, 3. Jack James Nome-Beltz High School

Boys Varsity – 160 lbs

1.Talan Johnson Nome-Beltz High School, 2. Cassian Fisher Galena Hawks, 8. Aden Iyapana Nome-Beltz High School

Boys Varsity – 171 lbs

1.Robert Takak Shaktoolik High School, 2. Cole Gray Nome-Beltz High School, 3. Alex Walker Kotzebue High School

Boys Varsity – 189 lbs

1.Treydon Thomas Nome-Beltz High School, 2. Jaeden Twigg Galena Hawks, 3. Robert Larkin Selawik High School Wolves

Boys Varsity - 215 lbs

1. Rayden Cross Nome-Beltz High School, 2. Guy Ione White Mountain High School, 3. Lance Noongwook Savoonga High School

Girls Varsity - 107 lbs

1.Renee Brown Nome-Beltz High School, 2. Tina Akeya Savoonga high school, 3. Jona Dagoc Elim

Girls Varsity - 114 lbs

1. Katesonja Fernandez Shishmaref, 2. Avalyn Aukon Elim, 3. Sophia Duarte Nome-Beltz High School

Girls Varsity - 120 lbs

Audrey Brunner-Alvanna Nome-Beltz High School, 2. Hazel Nanouk Kotzebue High School, 3. Tiffany Nanouk Kotzebue High School

Girls Varsity - 132 lbs

1. Leyna Ulroan Nome-Beltz High School, 2. Norah Madison Kotzebue High School

Girls Varsity - 138 lbs

1. Janet Geary Buckland, 2. Hailey Komonaseak Kingikmuit School

Girls Varsity - 165 lbs

1. Arianna Olanna Nome-Beltz High School, 2. Brianna Jackson Shaktoolik High School, 3. Leah Savetilik Shaktoolik High School