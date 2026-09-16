Volleyball: Nanook JV, varsity defeat Kotzebue Huskies 

The Lady Nanooks faced off against the Kotzebue Huskies last Saturday at the Nome-Beltz High School gym. In a sweep, both the junior varsity and varsity Nanooks defeated the Huskies twice. The teams played in games early on Saturday afternoon and then for another round on Saturday evening.

The gymnasium at Nome-Beltz was full for the afternoon games. Cheers echoed off the rafters and personalized signs for Nanook players lined the walls. Kids ran laps up and down the bleachers as family members, students and spectators watched the competition.

In the afternoon, the junior varsity Nanooks won the first set against the Huskies, lost their second, and won the next two, cinching a win in game one. The varsity Nanooks handily defeated the Huskies in the first two sets of game one, before losing 27-29 in a pitched battle that kept spectators on the edge of their seats. In the fourth set, they eked out a win, 25-23.

In the evening games, both the junior varsity and varsity teams handily defeated the Huskies in three sets each.

During the third set of the afternoon varsity game, Nome-Beltz narrowly stayed ahead of Kotzebue in points. Every time the Nanooks pushed ahead, Kotzebue closed the gap, leading to intense gameplay.

The Nanooks kept long rallies going, often saved by Ivy Bahnke in a last second slide across the floor. As tension grew, the cheers grew louder and the bleachers rumbled from the stomps of the spectators. Bahnke’s saves kept the rallies going, but Kotzebue ultimately won the set narrowly, 27-29.

A few times throughout the afternoon, the subbing in of a player stalled the Nanooks’ efforts.

Head Coach Gigi Durden said that some of the confusion on court among the Nanooks was due to a last-minute substitute after one of the main players got injured. “As a coach for game time, I really rely on the girls to lead themselves,” she said. “It really comes down to them, on the court, adjusting and communicating with each other.”

Junior Clary Ruud and Senior Sage Gregg are team captains this year. Ruud said getting used to players being subbed in and out of the set is key to managing the team.

Ruud said that playing Kotzebue can sometimes feel like returning to familiar ground. The Nanooks often face off against the Huskies. “We played them last year, it’s basically all the same girls,” she said. “It was really fun.”

“There’s always that competition. I think that we definitely want to win, but it’s not like win at all costs,” said Durden about playing the Huskies. “There’s that camaraderie, and I think that they really just enjoy playing volleyball and enjoy playing good teams, too.”

The Nanooks have played a lot of tournament style competitions this year. Durden said this, combined with Kotzebue traveling to Nome that morning, may have helped the Nanooks cinch those evening game sweeps. “We’ve played a few tournaments already where it is a full 12, 13 hour day of volleyball games,” she said. “The mentality of being able to play games all day, the varsity girls especially have already really honed in on that skill.”

Any standout players on the team? Durden said it’s hard to pick just one. She named off the team captains, Gregg and Ruud, to start. “They’re standout players for skills alone, but they also have great team and work ethic, and they really are leaders out there on the court,” she said.

“All of them do really good out there,” she added. Outside hitter Chevy Reader is a very strong player, Nevelo Hoogendorn has proved herself in the front and back row and Nyelle Lie is a strong all-around player who excels as a setter for the team.

Next up, the Nanooks face off at the West Spiketacular on September 25 and 26 in Anchorage.

Their next home game is against West Valley October 9 and 10. If you plan on spectating, Ruud said you should come prepared to make some noise. “Be loud, show up,” she said.

Durden is proud of the Nanooks’ progress this season. “Volleyball is a game of errors, so we’re gonna make some, but we gotta get right back up and get the next ball,” she said.



Nome JV def. Kotzebue JV 3-1 (25-13, 16-25, 25-18, 25-19)

Nome V def. Kotzebue V 3-1 (25-16, 25-22, 27-29, 25-23)

Nome JV def. Kotzebue JV 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-19)

Nome V def. Kotzebue 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-16)