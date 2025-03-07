Short ceremonial run starts Iditarod 2025

Thirty-three Iditarod sled dog teams made their way down 4th Avenue in Anchorage last Saturday, running a shortened three miles through the city for the ceremonial start of the 53rd Iditarod.

With the route shortened from the usual 11 miles, the number of dogs in a team were reduced to eight. Less than ideal snow conditions in the city contributed to the abbreviated course. With Anchorage seeing very low snow year, the bit of snow that fell had been stockpiled by the City of Anchorage to accommodate the lack of accumulation over the past few months.

It was a glorious day as golden speckles of sunshine cracked the slate sky throughout the city as the Sleeping Lady glowed across Cook Inlet. At 40°F Fahrenheit, Anchorage was in the throes of spring. Good for spectators, but not so great for dogs. The coarse lumpy snow had developed a mushy consistency from a freeze thaw cycle. “It’s awful,” commented Virginia Ely, Iditarod musher Lauro Eklund’s partner and dog handler, as she tromped around in preparation.

Mushers moved in light winter gear, most without gloves, as they readied their teams for the quick run through a roaring crowd.

A quartet from Anchorage Kingikmiut Dance singers and dancers, former Wales residents and descendants who now reside in Anchorage, performed prior to the race start. They were followed by the U.S. Army Induction Ceremony.

Then the National Anthem was performed and speakers took to the microphone.

“Iditarod, is a little bit skinnier this year, but you know what it doesn’t make a bit of difference,” Senator Lisa Murkowski said. While she likely was referencing the pool of mushers – only 33, with 16 rookies – she also could’ve been referring to the scrawny crowd, compared to years past, that gathered in Anchorage this year.

People were everywhere in the city, for both Iditarod and Fur Rendezvous’ Running With the Reindeer, which took place a few streets over. The smell of sautéed onions and sausages wafted off curbs. Miss Alaska and Miss Northern Lights bantered wearing identical tiaras. Most spectators were concentrated on 4th Avenue, where they could get a good view of the dog teams and easy access to all the booths lining the street.

Dapper Marines in dress uniform urged onlookers to partake in a pull-up contest, shouting through smiles. The State of Alaska Department of Health celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Serum Run with a board explaining diphtheria and handed out sanitary wipes. Girl Scouts offered the cheapest food on the street with cookies $6 per box. Northrim Bank gave out chocolate and Lynden Transport dished out dog bowls.

Kicking off the start was the team mushing for this year’s Honorary Musher, Dr. Stuart “Stu” Nelson who was the race’s Chief Veterinarian since 1995 until his passing in September.

That team was followed by 17-year-old Emily Robinson, champion of the Junior Iditarod.

At 10:36 a.m., 33 participating teams started in three-minute intervals, announced by Greg Heister.

Half a mile down the road where 4th Avenue intersects Cordova Street, another large contingent gathered to see the infamous sharp turn.

“We call this the crazy corner,” Volunteer Janet Furr said. “We have a lot of spills. We haven’t had one this year. I’m surprised.”

Furr is at the Cordova corner every year, making sure spectators stay off the track, don’t throw anything in front of teams and keep pet dogs away from the athletes. She’s volunteered for the Iditarod for 15 years, and was one of 1,500 volunteers in Anchorage that day.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re just at public parking for two hours, or like me that works every single day at the call center, this won’t happen without us,” Furr said.

Down the street, more volunteers feverishly shoveled snow at the different intersections where cars cross when mushers weren’t present.

An hour into the festivities, crowds thinned, but fans still cheered and hoped to be the recipient of a wayward dog bootie. Children wailed, hungry and distracted. Lots of women and kids wore GCI foam dog ears.

The mushers all concluded their journey at the Sullivan Arena, feeding and massaging their dogs after a run well done. Many teams hit the road that day, expressing the desire to get to Fairbanks because of the 11 a.m. restart on Monday.

By early afternoon, volunteers loaded onto school buses to be taken back downtown. Yellow graders and loaders were clearing the road around the arena of any snow, releasing Anchorage from the winter wonderland it temporarily wore.