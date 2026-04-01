Seven compete in NKC’s Nome-Golovin 200 sled dog race

The Nome Kennel Club last week hosted the inaugural Nome-Golovin 200 sled dog race, with four local teams and three teams from Two Rivers and Nenana competing. Historically, the Nome Kennel Club has organized the Nome-Council 200 but this year, President Aaron Burmeister explained, the destination Golovin served the purpose to include a community that is bypassed by the Iditarod as mushers just go through Golovin. The stretch between Nome and Golovin on the Iditarod trail is one of the most feared sections by Iditarod mushers due to dangerous winds and unpredictable weather conditions, especially in the Topkok hills. A few weeks ago, Iditarod mushers had to go through the roaring winds, but last week’s race saw the beast sleeping and the event was blessed with no weather challenge at all.

Iditarod musher Bailey Vitello stayed in Nome after finishing the Iditarod and was not looking forward to do the same battle against the winds in the Nome-Golovin race. To his relief, he got to see the trail in a “different light” and ended his season on a joyful note, taking home the win of the first Nome-Golovin 200 race, in a time of 29 hours, 35 minutes, including 12 hours mandatory rest.

The format dictated six hours of mandatory rest in Golovin, and six hours of floating rest on the trail at Topkok or the Klokerblok shelter cabins.

In Golovin, mushers were welcomed at the tribal hall with a feast cooked by Dean Peterson and endless amounts of coffee at the ready. John Peterson checked in the dog teams and Race Marshal Aaron Burmeister and his son Hunter saw to every detail. Along the trail, race judges Ketil Reitan, stationed at Topkok, and Conner Thomas and Jim Dory, at Klokerblok, kept an eye on the mushers. Phil Pryzmont was at hand for trail support and had gone over the trail prior to the race, putting additional trail markers in place.

The race carried a theme of opioid prevention and awareness “Pulling Together for a Healthy Future.” In conjunction with Norton Sound Health Corporation and Kawerak, NKC had a table at the tribal hall with educational material and swag to raise awareness for healthy lifestyles. Every musher, in addition to the usual mandatory gear, carried a Narcan spray.

As mushers slowly got ready to get back on the trail, NKC presented Easter Baskets to the kids of Golovin.

All mushers finished the race and arrived safely back in Nome, courtesy of the mild weather, benign winds and only a slight drizzle and ice fog hanging over the trail.

The results are as follows:

1. Bailey Vitello: 1 day, 5 hours, 35 minutes; 2. Annette Llanes: 1 day, 7 hours, 4 minutes; 3. Sarah Richards: 1 day, 9 hours, 23 minutes; 4. Jennifer Nelson:1 day, 10 hours, and 11 minutes; 5. Diana Haecker: 1 day, 10 hours, 11 minutes and 21 seconds; 6. Garrick Fuller: 1 day, 12 hours, 38 minutes; 7. Jessica “Burr” Lemaire: 1 day, 17 hours, 18 minutes

Special Awards:

Humanitarian Award: Bailey Vitello— $250 gift card from Poorboy Hide & Fur

Sportsmanship Award: Jennifer Nelson—Two epoxy bowls made by Jennifer Dean Johnson and $300 cash

Red Lantern: Burr Lemaire—$250 gift card from Poorboy Hide & Fur

Best of the West: Sarah Richards— $200 gift card and lantern from Grizzly Building Supply

Perseverance Award: Burr Lemaire - Kuspuk donated by Sew Far North and sewn by Melissa Owens

Rookie of the Year: Garrick Fuller— Arctic Chiropractic swag

Most Exciting Finish: Diana Haecker— Pingo Bakery & Seafood house gift certificate

Most Exciting Finish: Jennifer Nelson— Pingo Bakery & Seafood house gift certificate