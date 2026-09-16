Nome XC team competes in Kotzebue

The Nanook Cross Country team traveled to Kotzebue last weekend to compete in the Kotzebue Invitational. The traveling team consisted of eight high school boys, four high school girls, three middle school girls and one middle school boy.

When the Nanooks arrived in Kotzebue, winds were blowing at more than 20 mph. The team prepared for the race and walked the course while battling the strong winds. By race time, the wind had stopped but the rain had arrived.

The race included runners from Ambler, Buckland, Deering, Kiana, Kotzebue, Noatak, Noorvik, Selawik and Shishmaref.

A four-wheeler led the race, with its lights easily visible from the finish line. Bystanders crowded the bridge and finishing chute, cheering on runners from communities throughout the region. Runners arrived at the finish line wet with rain, and legs covered in mud from the puddled terrain.

Despite the challenging conditions, the Nanooks continued to push through and turned in an impressive set of results. One runner in particular, Lexi Blandford, showed incredible resilience and determination when her shoe became stuck in the mud during the race. Rather than stopping, she continued running with one shoe and one sock. Her determination earned her a personal record and demonstrated the strength and Nanook Pride of the team.

The Nanooks had an especially successful day in the team competition, with the middle school girls, high school girls, and high school boys each taking first place team awards. Many of the Nanook runners also earned personal record times. Throughout the meet, runners from each age group could be seen cheering one another on and offering encouragement not only to their teammates, but to racers from communities throughout the region.

Coach Tobin Hobbs said, “All the kids are right on schedule for an amazing season and have been putting in the work.” The Nanooks train in all types of weather, rain or shine, and their hard work and team spirit were on full display in Kotzebue.

Middle School Girls: 2. Ella Hubert; 5. Demi Pantelis; 7. Lexi Blandford

Middle School Boys: 4. Max Pardee

High School Girls: 2. Noel Pardee; 4. Piper Lewis; 7. Audrey Bruner Alvanna; 8. Neveah White

High School Boys: 1. Granite Peacock; 3. Rowan Moore; 4. Gabriel Tran; 6. Dade Ellanna; 9. Tyler Ellanna; 10. Keegan Musich; 12. Karver Otton; 15. Michael Koelsch

Complete results are posted in the Cross Country section of athletic.net



