Nome defeats Bethel in last two regular season basketball games

Last Thursday night, parents and fans packed the Den of the Nanooks for the boys basketball senior night and game against Bethel Regional High School.

The Nanooks won against Bethel easily, 62-45.

On Friday, they came back for another win, 71-43.

On Thursday evening, fans didn’t have to wait long for the Nanooks to score, and they continued to lead the game in an explosive and exciting match.

Peyton Weyiouanna was the standout player for the Nanooks, scoring 19 points against Bethel Regional.

Senior night

Seniors Kendall Ulroan, Phoenix Hall, Joshua Contreras, EJ Kone and Peyton Weyiouanna gathered in a line beneath the basket with their families as Coach Patrick Callahan read out remarks the boys had prepared beforehand and members of the cheer team presented them with gifts, marking their last game on their home court.

Coach Patrick Callahan said in an interview with the Nugget that senior night is not just about celebrating the athletes, it’s about all the people who helped them get to this point. “It’s about honoring the families and the coaches they had,” he said.

Callahan said that each senior on the team has a role that they’ve fit into this year. “I am really happy with the senior group,” he said.

As the Nanooks sprang into action on Thursday, a group of high school boys in suit jackets and sunglasses set up two folding tables next to the student section. Hanging from the tables were two signs that read “ESPN Senior Night.”

Athan Contreras said that the boys were inspired by an internet trend where students will pretend to be a desk of ESPN commentators.

The trend is about celebrating the seniors on the team. “This is their last year of basketball,” he said. “Everything in their life is meant for these moments.”

Nome-Beltz Middle High School Principal Teriscovkya Smith said that the seniors being recognized are role models for their peers. “They’re really good boys, they’re really nice young men, and they’ve worked really hard,” she said. “I love when the crowd gives them all that love and attention.”

On Friday, Nanook Cohen Booth scored his 1000th career point, putting him 11th on the all-time scoring record.

Also on Friday, the Nanook Cheer Team celebrated senior night with Avery Erlich Piscoya, Sherilyn Anderson and Angela Omedelina.

The Nanooks ended the season with a 17-8 record and will play in the Western Conference Tourney in Kotzebue March 5-7.

The Lady Nanooks, playing in Bethel, won their game on Thursday 33-24. On Friday, they lost 42-35.

Results:

Thursday:

Nome-Beltz Boys V 62 Bethel Regional 45

Bethel Regional JV 44 Nome-Beltz Boys JV 40

(In Bethel) Lady Nanooks 33 Bethel Regional 24

Friday:

Nome-Beltz Boys 71 Bethel Regional 43

Bethel Regional JV BOYS 45 NBHS BOYS 40

(In Bethel) Bethel Regional 42 Lady Nanooks 35