Nome-Beltz Volleyball team puts up a good fight at State 3A Championships

The Nome-Beltz Lady Nanooks volleyball put up a tough fight last week at the Alaska State 3A Championships.

On Thursday, November 13, the team went up against number one seed in the state, Valdez, and lost, 0-3. Assistant Coach Krystal Hensley said that every set was close.

“They fought pretty hard, they did well,” she said. “I’m pretty proud of them.”

That loss knocked them out of the championship bracket, but they still had games to play in the consolation bracket.

On Friday, the team defeated Sitka 3-2 and advanced to the second bracket. Later that afternoon, they played their final match against Monroe Catholic and lost, 3-0. This means the team finished out the season as top 6 in the state 3A division.

Hensley said that despite the losses, the team put up a good fight out on the court.

“I think they’re all pretty proud of themselves,” she said.

That wasn’t the end of things for the Nanooks. The team took home the coveted Academic Award, with a collective 3.90 GPA. Hensley said that the award is a testament to how hard the athletes work.

“I can’t be any prouder of them,” she said. “To get that overall, out of everyone.”

Senior and team captain Benny Lie was also named to the 3A All-Tourney Team. Hensley said it was well deserved. “She’s a hard worker on and off the court,” she said.

For six players, this was their last few games as Nanooks. Cassidy Martinson, BrookLynn Crowe, Alora Stasenko, Kailey Hensley, Benny Lie and Sara James are all seniors. Hensley said it was “bittersweet” to watch the girls play their last game. She had coached many of them since they were in seventh grade. “I was so proud of them, [I] was sad to see them go,” she said.

Krystal Hensley said that every single girl on the team had someone come to support them at the tournament. “We had a huge Nome crowd, it was really fun to see,” she said.

Kenai Central are the Alaska State 3A Champions. A full breakdown of the state tournament including individual set scores and the brackets can be found online at maxpreps.com.