Nome-Beltz boys win big at Subway Showdown

Basketball fans from near and far packed the Den of the Nanooks last weekend as the annual Subway Showdown basketball tournament was underway. Teams from Unalakleet, Valdez and Soldotna traveled to Nome to duke it out with the Nanooks in a round robin style tournament and skills competition that lasted from January 8 to10, 2026.

On Thursday, the Nanooks squared off against Unalakleet. The Nanook girls beat Unalakleet 29-24 and the boys won 80-60. On Friday, the girls lost to Soldotna, 66-52 and the boys won against Soldotna, 53-43.

On Saturday, the teams gathered for one last game that would determine the winners of the tournament. The Nanooks were up last for games against Valdez, first the girls team at 5 p.m., and then the boys team at 6:30 p.m.

Valdez and Nome-Beltz cheerleaders faced off from opposing sides of the gym, parents and family members filled the bleachers, and the student section was one block of cheering fans.

The girls team duked it out against Valdez in a hard-fought battle. During the first quarter, both teams were close in points, but the Lady Nanooks fell behind as the game drew towards halftime. Still, the girls didn’t lessen their fight and kept playing their hearts out. As the game drew down do its final moments, the Nanooks seemed to fight harder and play tougher than they had at the start, egged on by a cheering, stomping, clapping crowd.

The final score for Saturday evening was Valdez 52, Nanooks 38. BrookLynn Crowe lead the team with nine points.

The boys on the court kept Valdez trailing for the whole game. Cohen Booth lead the Nanooks, scoring 17 points. The crowd shook the rafters with their cheering and the student section was a block of noise and cheering.

Pat Callahan, the boys head coach, said he was glad of the team’s success at the tournament. In particular, Cohen Booth, E.J. Kone, Kevin Ongtowasruk and Levi Pederson all played well and showed improvement over the tournament. Callahan said that he tries to approach every game as an opportunity to grow and learn. He also said that the intensity of the Nanooks game is part of their play style. “We try to play harder and faster than the other teams,” he said.

Tracy Gregg, the girls head coach, said that despite the loss, she’s really proud of the girls. In an interview with the Nugget, she said that the team decided that their theme this season would be “determined” and “together.” That means never giving up and focusing on how they can improve as a team. “They’re so positive, they’re energetic, they’re motivated, they’re determined,” she added.

Nome-Beltz Middle High School Principal Teriscovkya Smith said that the community really comes together for basketball games. “I’ve been in this gym when the score is like, there’s a 30-point deficit, and the crowds are screaming and cheering on as if we’re the team that’s 30 points ahead,” she said. “There’s just this undercurrent of, ‘we got you, we’re Nanoook proud,’ that kind of transcends whatever team we’re playing.”

Callahan said that part of why he loves home games in Nome is the fervor of the home crowd. “I love coaching here,” he said. “The fan base, they love it. It sure beats playing in front of an empty gym.”

Those interested in watching the next Nanooks home game can catch them at the Nome Recreation Center on January 23 and 24.



Thursday Results

Nome-Beltz Boys 80 Unalakleet 60

Lady Nanooks 49 Unalakleet 24

Soldotna Boys 67 Valdez 57

Soldotna Girls 48 Valdez 41



Friday Results

Nome-Beltz Boys 53 Soldotna 43

Soldotna Girls 66 Lady Nanooks 52

Unalakleet Boys 60 Valdez 40

Valdez Girls 78 Unalakleet 32



Saturday Results

Nome-Beltz Boys 64 Valdez 46

Valdez Girls 52 Lady Nanooks 38

Unalakleet Boys 52 Soldotna 37

Soldotna Girls 60 Unalakleet 13



AWARDS

1st Place Boys Team - Nome-Beltz

2nd Place Boys Team - Unalakleet

1st Place Girls Team - Soldotna

2nd Place Girls Team - Valdez



Boys All-Tourney

Cohen Booth - NBHS (MVP)

Liam Peck - SOHI

Josh Smith - UNK

Lane Schuerch- NBHS

Kian St. Amand - VHS

Issac Smith - UNK



Girls All-Tourney

Juliet Innes - SOHI (MVP)

Destiny Day - VAL

Rylee Wade - VHS

Violet Jack - UNK

Alora Stasenko - NBHS

Kali Burtenshaw - SOHI



SCORE-TABLE

SPORTSMANSHIP

Lady Nanooks



SKILLS

3PT WINNERS

Cohen Booth - NBHS

Alora Stasenko - NBHS



HOT SHOT WINNERS

Peyton Weyiouanna - NBHS

Hailey Fitka - VHS



FREE THROW WINNERS

Alora Stasenko - NBHS

Connor Hamilton - VHS