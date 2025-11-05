Nanook wrestlers compete in Anchorage

By Corey Erikson,

Wrestling Coach

The Mountain City Christian Academy girls and boys wrestling tournament in Anchorage is the biggest 123A wrestling event of the year.

Nome wrestlers competed there last weekend and did very well, showing that we have a good shot at doing well at the state tournament. Eight boys and two girls made the trip.

At the end of the tournament, Nome had two wrestlers reach the finals: In the 160-lb category, Talan Johnson and in the 100-lb girls division Renee Brown. They each placed second.

In addition to our finalists, Nome had the following placers: 152-lb Ben Milton placed third; 112-lb Brant Bradley placed fifth, 135-lb Young Erikson placed fifth, 189-lb Rayden Cross placed fifth, 160-lb Kendal Ulroan was one match from placing, 145-lb Chris Smith was also one match from placing, 119-lb Trace Tucker DNP, 126-lb Leyna Ulroan DNP this time.

Our next event is our very own Dudley Homelvig Scramble on Nov. 6-8. Make sure everyone comes out to support your local and surrounding village wrestlers.



Dudley Homelvig Nome Wrestling Tournament Schedule

All wrestling will take place at the High School Gym Nov. 6-8

This year the Dudley Homelvig wrestling tournament will be comprised of three separate wrestling activities.

Thursday Nov. 6: Wrestling starts at 6 p.m. Thursday night with a dual type format with all the Nome wrestlers matching up against some of our surrounding wrestlers. All Nome wrestlers need to help set up the gym for the tournament at 3:20 p.m. after school on Thursday. Weigh-ins for Thursday will be 5 p.m.

Friday Nov. 7: Will be a full bracketed tournament with finals and awards to follow, including Outstanding Wrestler award for both Boys and Girls. Weigh-ins are at 8 a.m. and wrestling starts at 10 a.m. Senior night is Friday at 6 p.m. with finals to follow.

Saturday Nov. 8: Will be a round robin format. Weigh-ins at 7:30 a.m. and wrestling starts at 9 a.m. and concludes around 1 p.m.

We are looking forward to our one event of the year and this year’s three event format. Come out and support your local and surrounding village wrestlers! We will be selling clothing apparel as well as the last of our gun raffle tickets.