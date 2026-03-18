Mike Morgan wins overall 60th Nome-Golovin 200

By Anna Lionas

Bright skies and barely a lick of wind graced the 41 racers of the Nome-Golovin snowmachine race on Saturday, bringing a large crowd onto the sea ice to watch them compete in the 60th running of the race.

The first 20 miles of the trail were really rough and bumpy, Race Marshal Kevin Bahnke said, but after White Mountain things cleared up.

“This is the best weather we’ve had in like 10 years,” Bahnke said

Racers started under the blow-up arch at noon in two-minute intervals, disappearing into snow dust on the horizon.

The women raced to Topkok and back.s

All five women finished including rookie Abby Timerman who ended up winning first place. (A protest was filed but race organizers found it was not corroborated by evidence.)

“I took a tiny, tiny tumble coming down onto the water just before Safety,” Timmerman said laughing. “I hit a rock and then I hit my throttle and then I boomed down into the ice, then I double boomed and I hit my head.”

A piece of her helmet broke and was flapping in her face, but that didn’t slow her down, she just ripped it off and kept going.

“That’s why you wear a helmet!” Timmerman said.

Wilson Hoogendorn took first place in the Open class with a time of 2:25:01. Ever casual about his accomplishment, the champion celebrated with a large crowd of family and friends around him.

“It’s good to know I can still ride good, it’s been a while,” Hoogendorn said.

This is the second time he’s won the race. In 2024 he clinched the title in his rookie year. His secret: Don’t look back the whole way back from Golovin.

“I was picturing someone behind me,” Hoogendorn said.

Taylor McDaniel placed second in Open class. When he arrived he pulled up right next to Hoogendorn and the two embraced.

For McDaniel it was more about making it to the finish line than winning. This is his fourth time entering the race but for various reasons, he’s always had to scratch.

“We made it, that’s all that matters,” McDaniel said.

Mike Morgan won the 600-class race and the overall fastest with a time of 2:17:59. He crossed the finish line tailed by a small plane.

“My dad was keeping an eye on me in the air today, thanks Dad,” Morgan said in his banquet speech.

Evan Barber claimed third place in the 600 class, but was the first to cross the finish line of the male racers. He sat on his snowmachine looking a bit stunned as he was interviewed live on the radio.

“I usually see God at least once every time I ride,” Barber said.

It was rougher riding for some more than others, three people went to the hospital following the race but all are okay, Chugie Farley announced at the banquet in Board of Trade that evening.

Also at the banquet, it was announced that bib 18 was dedicated to Ashley Johnson-Barr, a 10-year old murdered in Kotzebue in 2018. March 12 would’ve been her 18th birthday.

In speeches many racers thanked the Bering Sea Lions Club for putting the race on and the many others they facilitate.

Next weekend, March 22 is the Small Boat Harbor Youth races. April 11 is another youth race in Dexter and the Nome-Cannonball 150 is coming up on April 19.

Results:

Women’s class

(after correction by race organizers on 3/18/26)

1. Abby Timmerman, 1:30:51

2. Joanne Fagerstom, 1:31:37

3. Katie Hannon, 1:38:27

4. Bethany Horton, 1:46:56

5. Stacie Outwater, 1:50:03

Open class

1. Wilson Hoogendorn, 2:25:01

2. Taylor McDaniel, 2:26:17

3. Jarvis Miller, 2:33:47

4. Dustin Otton, 2:44:52

5. James Horner, 2:54:53

Scratched: Casey Sherman, Cody Sherman.

Did not start: Louis Warnke Green III, Shanta Esparza.

0-600 class

1. Mike Morgan, 2:17:59

2. Nicholas Reader, 2:18:36

3. Evan Barber, 2:19:22

4. Skyler Wells, 2:19:45

5. Cody Douglas White, 2:26:06

6. Haiden Williamson, 2:27:38

7. Dawson Schaeffer, 2:28:54

8. Michael Hensley II, 2:31:48

9. Ryan Ahmaogak, 2:35:50

10. Nolan Horner, 2:35:54

11. Blade Hoffman, 2:36:02

12. Steffen Booth, 2:40:32

13. Kenneth Esmailka, 2:43:28

14. Reed Stuart, 2:46:00

15. John Peterson, 3:36:44

Scratched: Corey Ningeulook, Ryan Outwater, Kevin McDaniel-Farley and Elden Cross.

100 HP class

1. Harvey Farley

Scratched: Quinn Schaeffer

Elders class

1. Calvin Schaeffer, 2:50:10

2. John Bahnke III, 2:53:15

3. Chugie Farley, 3:03:53

4. Kim Ernest Bergeron, 3:48:48

5. Randolph Larsen, 4:22:06

Scratched: Irvin Itchoak, George Apatiki