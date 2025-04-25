Mike Morgan wins Cannonball race

The roar of snowmachines filled the Nome outer harbor on Saturday, as 20 Nome Cannonball snowmachine racers took off to run laps around Nome, with the harbor being the start and finish point. The 2025 Cannonball race marked the last snowmachine race of the season.

Mike Morgan won the Open Class. Nick Reader took first in the A-Class, while Shayla Johnson won the Women’s race and Kevin McDaniel Farley won the Youth division.

The weather was warm, close to melting temperatures, slightly overcast making for flat light. There was a puddle on the ice in the harbor. As the racers sped along the breaking-up sea ice, they were just feet from open water.

“This is known for being a rough race,” said Morgan, saying that after the first lap, the trail tends to get punched out, with deep holes.

“There was kind of minimal snow this year, so that added to it,” Morgan said.

The course started on the frozen harbor, then traveled east along the beach, very close to the now-open water. From there, it turned up the Beam Road, to Dexter, up Dexter Pass, over to the Snake River Valley and then it followed Snake River from around Bering Air back to the harbor to complete the loop.

Women’s Class and Youth Class racers finished after three laps, while A Class and B Class racers completed five loops. After the second and fourth laps, they met with their pit crews and rushed to refuel as quickly as possible.

There was one injury. Michael Green was enrolled in both the Youth Class and the A Class. He finished his three laps, placing second for the Youth. But before he could finish the A Class, he broke his ankle.

The race is organized by the Bering Sea Lions Club. It had been postponed from April 12 to April 19. On race day, the race start was delayed due from noon to 2 p.m.

Results:

Open Class:

1.Mike Morgan

2. Nick Reader

3. Haylen O’Connor

4. Taylor McDaniel

Hole Shot: Cody Sherman

Class

1.Nick Reader

2. Haylen O’Connor

3. Wilson Hoogendorn

4. Kevin McDaniel-Farley

Hole Shot: Steffen Booth

Women’s Class

1.Shayla Johnson

2.Joann Fagerstrom

3.Rebecca Longley

Hole Shot: Shayla Johnson

Youth Class

1.Kevin McDaniel-Farley

2.Michael Green

3.Kenai Hughes

Hole Shot: Kevin McDaniel-Farley