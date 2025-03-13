Cody Sherman wins Nome-Golovin 200 race

Cody Sherman won the Open-C Class competition and the overall race, in last Saturday’s Nome-Golovin 200 snowmachine race, in a time of 2 hours and 14 minutes.

The race started on the beach by Swanberg Dredge at 1 p.m .on Saturday, March 8. Racers were released at 30 second intervals, leaving a pile of snow in their wake as they took off.

Sitting on his Ski-Doo with his nephew after the race, Cody Sherman said he had raced the Nome-Golovin race five or six times before. This was his first time winning. “That was the goal,” he said. Sherman said he thought his top speed was 103 or 104 miles per hour. “But I did see 119 at the lagoon.”

“Airplanes couldn’t keep up with you,” one of Sherman’s friends joked as a plane flew overhead a couple minutes after his finish.

Shayla Johnson was the first rider to cross the finish line, riding a Polaris in a shortened Nome-Topkok Women’s category in 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Evan Barber won the B class in a time of 2 hours and 18 minutes, on a Polaris.

Elden Cross, riding a Polaris was the first Fan Cooled racer to finish, while Calvin Schaeffer won the Master’s Class for racers ages 45 and up on a Ski-Doo, in a time of 2 hours and 53 seconds. Schaeffer holds the all-time record of 1 hour and 57 seconds, when he won the race in 2000.

At the awards ceremony on Saturday, Nick Sherman won a tool kit for being the first scratch. The Rookie of the Year award went to Kenneth Esmailka.

The race started with blue skies and calm winds. By the end of the race, the winds were much stronger, especially by the blowhole in Topkok.

Fifteen people scratched, including last year’s overall winner, Wilson Hoogendorn.

A few people scratched before the race began, due to mechanical issues.

“Number 46, [Steve Quincy Williamson], showed up here, but he had a mechanical issue,” said Kevin Bahnke, Nome-Golovin race organizer for 18 years. “A couple other guys, they were gonna scratch but they found new machines to ride, so they ended up making it.”

Bahnke explained that most injuries happen on the way out from Nome, as adrenaline and excitement are high in the beginning of the race. Bahnke said that he had raced the Nome-Golovin a few times himself but organizing it “is a lot safer.” No injuries were reported.

The Nome-Golovin race was organized by the Lion’s Club. Nancy Bahnke kept times.

Results:

Open class: Cody Sherman, 2:14:10; Casey Sherman, 2:23:10; Shantah Esparza, 2:24:23; Erik Johnson, 2:29:41; Andrew Harrelson, 2:36:20; Larry Fagerstrom, 2:36:28

B Class: Evan Barber, 2:18:01; Haylen O’Connor, 2:18:49; Steffen Booth, 2:20:09; Cody White, 2:21:42; Mike Morgan, 2:24:10; Nolan Horner, 2:31:24; Kenneth Esmailka, 2:32:50; Bubba McDaniel, 2:35:57; Michael Hensley, 2:37:30; Kevin McDaniel-Farley, 2:39:50; Bobby Pate, 2:43:01; Ryan Outwater, 2:47:21; Jade Green, 2:49:55; Anthony Haugen, 2:51:38

Fan Cooled: Elden Cross, 2:41:01; Andrew Peterson IV 3:28:15

Women: Shayla Johnson, 1:18:10; MarySue Hyatt, 1:24:18; Alice Amaktoolik, 1:33:54; Rebecca Longley, 1:44:01

Master’s Class: Calvin Schaeffer, 2:53:14; George Apatiki, 2:56:09; Chugie Farley, 3:02:47; Frank Outwater, 3:06:02; Harvey Farley, 3:09:36; Irvin Itchoak, 3:17:30