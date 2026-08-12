Nine days from now—August 13—is the 33rd anniversary of The Rescue. On August 13, 1993, our Piper Navajo lost one engine at 7,000 ft and at 3500 ft we lost the other engine and then we plowed into the Bering Sea at 90 MPH. Some “miracle men” rescued us. They are Erik Penttila, the Evergreen Helicopter pilot; Randy Oles, Nome Fire Department Volunteer; Jerry Austin, the Evergreen Helicopter Mechanic (now deceased); Walt Greaves, the ERA Helicopter Pilot (now deceased); Terry Day, Bering Air pilot who spotted us; Vic Olson, who took Terry Day’s place and directed helicopters to us; Dave Miles, doing geophysical survey work in the EFA helicopter; and two FAA Air Traffic Controllers in Anchorage—Chris Brown and Greg Rogoski. We seven who survived way too long in the 41°F water are grateful for the brave men who rescued total strangers. The only equipment either helicopter came with was seven body bags. We are thanking God for these men and God for allowing us to survive what normally cannot be survived.