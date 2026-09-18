Home / Opinion / Hiding

Hiding

Fri, 09/18/2026 - 9:58pm admin

On his first ever visit to Nome, Alaska’s lone Congressman Nick Begich III didn’t think it necessary to meet the public or engage with Nomeites in a public setting. I am still waiting for an answer from his media folks if his first visit to Nome was as a Congressman or as a candidate re-running for office. 
I would’ve loved to ask Begich III the question myself, but he deemed it not necessary to include a visit to The Nome Nugget, Alaska’s oldest newspaper, on his first ever trip to Nome. If you think I overused the term “first ever trip to Nome,” please contemplate the fact that a sitting Congressman of Alaska has not found his way to Nome until election year rolls around. — D.H.—

The Nome Nugget

PO Box 610
Nome, Alaska 99762
USA

Phone: (907) 443-5235
Fax: (907) 443-5112

www.nomenugget.net

External Links

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media