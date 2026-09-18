On his first ever visit to Nome, Alaska’s lone Congressman Nick Begich III didn’t think it necessary to meet the public or engage with Nomeites in a public setting. I am still waiting for an answer from his media folks if his first visit to Nome was as a Congressman or as a candidate re-running for office.

I would’ve loved to ask Begich III the question myself, but he deemed it not necessary to include a visit to The Nome Nugget, Alaska’s oldest newspaper, on his first ever trip to Nome. If you think I overused the term “first ever trip to Nome,” please contemplate the fact that a sitting Congressman of Alaska has not found his way to Nome until election year rolls around. — D.H.—