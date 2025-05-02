Home / Opinion / Budget woes

Budget woes

Fri, 05/02/2025 - 10:17pm admin
By: 
Diana Haecker

The state of Alaska, the City of Nome and school districts statewide all share the same predicament: An unbalanced budget with little prospect of increased revenue and certainty of rising prices. We seem to write the same headlines of doom and gloom every year. So far, saving accounts kept us from going under. Now the savings are nearly used up and panic ensues on how to balance a budget in an environment of ever-rising costs. We citizens need to get off the couch and we need to start showing some interest in becoming involved in our governments. Look at the budgets and make suggestions. Tell the council which service is important to you. Bring ideas to city hall and be part of the solution. Engage, take ownership and responsibility.

