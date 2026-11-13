Regina Pearly Doris Cheemuk “Utiqsuun”

Gina “Der” “Banana” “Uh-ohs” Cheemuk passed away on October 13, 2026 at the age of 19. She was born on December 29, 2006 in Nome, Alaska, to Tamira Cheemuk and James Niksik Jr. She was the granddaughter on the maternal side of Thomas and Elsie Cheemuk and the first granddaughter on the paternal side of James and Vera Niksik Sr. She was also the extended daughter of Sadira Hearse and Kendra Barringer.

Gina grew up in St. Michael, Alaska, where she was a beloved and protective older sister to Julius, Rodney Harold, June, Bryant and Liam. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, creative heart and deep love for her family.

Quiet until she got to know you, Gina shared her warmth with those closest to her and showed her care in the everyday ways she helped at home. As the oldest sistern, she held a special place in her siblings’ lives, offering love, care and protection. She treasured the traditions and experiences that kept her connected to her culture.

Gina’s creativity took many forms. In tenth grade, she wrote a children’s book, one of the many ways she expressed her imagination. During her year and half at Galena High School, she participated in the cosmetology program, nurturing an interest she hoped to pursue through further education. In 2025 she graduated from Anthony A. Andrews School as one of nine students in her graduating class.

Gina loved traveling, experiencing new places, listening to music, and expressing herself through creative activities. Her family will forever cherish her gentle presence, her protective love and the everyday moments they shared, memories that will keep her close in their hearts.

She is preceded in death by maternal great grandparents John and Mary Cheemuk Sr., grandfather Thomas Cheemuk Sr., aunt Johanna Cheemuk, uncle Johnny Prince; great grandfather Elias Akaran Sr., paternal great grandparents Alexander and Louise Niksik Sr.; great grandparents Clyde and Daisy Acoman.

She is survived by parents Tamira Cheemuk and James Niksik Jr.; siblings Julius Niksik, Rodney Harold Niksik, June Cheemuk, Bryant Niksik and Liam Niksik. Maternal great grandmother Natalia Akaran, grandmother Elsie Cheemuk, aunts Aida and Tommicina Cheemuk, uncles Thomas Jr., Axel and Leon Cheemuk. Paternal grandparents James and Vera Niksik Sr.; aunts Jackie, Alex and Malinda Niksik; uncles Gus and Adrian Niksik; extended parents Sadira Hears and Kendra Barringer, extended siblings Jaliyah, Karsyn and Chase.