Kevin Craig Muktoyuk McDaniel-Farley was delivered into a life with many challenges and obstacles. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, to Kelly McDaniel and Kathleen Paniataaq, he had an early childhood marked by periods of chaos and loss. His journey took him between families and homes; his aunt provided some stability, but tragedy followed. An adoption marked by abuse and neglect ultimately ended with OCS removing him in 2019. In 2020, Kevin joined his biological younger brother, Benjamin, and was adopted by Chugie and Jessica Farley in Nome.

There is no doubt that Kevin was an adventurous young man full of personality. His parents, Chugie and Jessica, wanted him to see and explore the world, and in just six years, he visited the four largest Hawaiian Islands, historic Williamsburg, Disney World, Colorado, Seattle, San Diego, San Francisco, New Hampshire, Italy, Spain, France, Turkey and Mexico.

He was his Bunny’s favorite road-trip companion and once drove with her from New Hampshire to Anchorage. He also loved a good cruise (especially the all-you-can-eat buffet!) and enjoyed trips to Europe, Mexico, and the Bahamas. Of all the places he visited, he loved Nome more than anywhere else in the world, and Alaska was where his heart belonged.

His love for Alaska goes hand in hand with snowmachine racing. Already a seasoned racer, he found excitement in both the competition and Alaska's winters. He also completed the Iron Dog Trail Class with his dad and Uncle Harvey before returning to the Pro Class after a year sidelined by a knee injury.

One of Kevin’s most endearing qualities was his work ethic. His first paid job was at Summercise, but he was soon drawn to the ocean, crabbing and salmon fishing commercially for six seasons. Kevin finished high school at sixteen and went on to earn an associate’s degree from UAA. He earned his Merchant Mariner Credential at sixteen, completed basic maritime training, earned his Able Seaman endorsement, and ultimately obtained his 50-ton captain’s license. But his education didn’t stop there; he participated in the UAF Reindeer Science Program and cherished the time he spent learning alongside Jackie Hrabok.

Between school, work, and family adventures, he enjoyed his downtime playing video games and was always happy to help his grandparents tinker. He was in his element when working the tire machine at his parents’ auto shop, fishing for salmon, or pulling crab pots on the boat. He was capable and hardworking, happiest when he had something to do.

Not all of Kevin’s life was pleasant and he lived with the effects of generational Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) and early childhood trauma. Kevin, like so many, struggled with addiction and mental health issues and faced difficulties that affected his relationships, decisions, and ability to navigate adulthood alone. His childhood instability and the history that followed him into adulthood were part of a much grander story, one that deserves to be told honestly and respectfully. Kevin should have been able to rely on the support, protection, and guidance of safe adults in his community.

Instead, he became increasingly vulnerable to societal and circumstantial forces that eroded years of dedicated parenting, damaged important family relationships, and contributed to his struggles with addiction. In five short months, Kevin became estranged from a family that loved him, abandoned his job and work ethic, entered active addiction, and spiraled into a profound mental health crisis that led him to the darkest depths of his humanity and to the decision to end his life by suicide.

His story raises difficult questions about how we, as a community, protect vulnerable young adults, recognize exploitation, and respond when someone with invisible disabilities begins to struggle. These are conversations our community leaders and members need to initiate and have openly.

Kevin is preceded in death by his grandparents Howard and Julie Farley, Lucille McDaniel, as well as by his biological father Kelly McDaniel. He leaves behind his father and mother Chugie and Jessica Farley; his brother Benjamin; his biological mother, Kathleen Paniataaq; grandparents Bruce McDaniel and Dan and Stephanie Nielson; aunts Beth Moffett, Linda Phelan (Bryan), Tina Farley, Mimi Farley, Melissa King, Kathryn Wheelehan, Victoria Carhart (Chris), and Georgianna Nielson; uncles Kenny Farley (Lisa), Jeff Farley, Harvey Farley, Keith McDaniel (Melanie), Dan McDaniel (Lisa), Glenn McDaniel, Tomas Paniataaq, Matthew Nielson (Kyra), and Gabriel Nielson; best friends Alex Barrone and Brandon Dickson Penetac; and his beloved Bernese Mountain Dog Heidi. He also leaves behind many cousins, extended family members, and friends who shared many, but so few, memories during his short life on this planet.

A small memorial service honoring Kevin’s life will be held in Nome, Alaska, in the summer of 2027. We believe there is no place he would rather be than the Bering Sea, where his ashes were scattered. Our family will share the details later; for now, in lieu of flowers, we ask that any monetary donations be made to the Bering Sea Lions Club to support the sport he loved so much.