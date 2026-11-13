James Martin Johnston, age 92, passed away at home in Lane, Kansas on November 1, 2026. Born on March 9,1934 north of Lane, Martin was the son of George and Evelyn (Dawson) Johnston.

Martin attended Chestnut Grove and Christian Ridge schools and later Lane High School.

Martin joined the Air Force in February 1953 and served until 1957. Martin loved flying and flew many different types of airplanes in many locations around the world including the Persian Gulf area, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. His favorite airplane was the twin-engine Beech plane. His family often joked that he must be a spy because he was often flying in and out of high conflict areas.

Martin married Zola (Lamb) Darnall and they moved to Iran where Martin had taken a job flying for an oil company. They had a few tense moments when the government of Iran fell in 1979 and they had to scramble to leave the country. After returning from Iran, Martin took a flying job in Nome, Alaska. Known to his Alaska friends as “Jim,” Martin lived in Nome for 45 years and made many friends in Nome and the outlying communities where he delivered supplies and people.

Martin was also an airplane mechanic and liked to tinker with mechanical things. Having the skill to “make do and mend” came in handy while living in Alaska. Martin and Zola later divorced but remained friends until her death in 2025.

Martin also shared his life with Dorothy Isabell and her children Kevin and Emily.

He was also a companion to Lela Oman for many years.

Martin had fond memories of his growing up years in Kansas and when he developed health problems, he moved back to Lane, Kansas in 2024 to live with his niece, Amy Waddle. He was appreciative of the home she provided to him and the help provided by his nephew Owen Waddle. He was very interested in the history of the Lane community and they often researched and discussed local events and history at the dinner table.

Martin was an adventurer and liked to find new things to try. Most recently he started bee hives and helped raise a bottle lamb. Martin was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Marilyn Waddle and Vivian Fuller and brother Norman Johnston.

He is survived by his sister Wilma Bushnell and many nieces and nephews.

He will also be remembered by his friends of many years in the Alaska communities where he lived and worked.

A memorial visitation will take place at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home in Osawatomie, Kansas, on November 7, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Burial will take place at Green Valley Cemetery at a later time. Memorials may be made to the Pottawatomie Ruritan in c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Osawatomie, KS 66064.