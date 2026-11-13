Erick Pomrenke unexpectedly passed away on October 18, 2026, at the age of 53 while in his home in Wasilla, Alaska.

Erick was born in Little Falls, Minnesota on September 24, 1973 to Catherine Tieva and Steven Pomrenke. He graduated from Nome-Beltz Highschool in 1991. In the late 1990s he began to develop his property in the Osborne/Triple Creek area and transforming it into his family’s home. Erick married Kyla Pomrenke in 2000, together raising five beautiful children. He worked with his father, mining gold, before transitioning to Nome Joint Utilities, helping keep the city’s lights on at the powerplant until 2006. Erick and his family moved to Wasilla, Alaska, where he took a job with NC Machinery, winning nine Champions of Excellence awards – a company award set aside for the most esteemed performers in the nation.

Erick was active in the sports community, coaching youth football with the goal to not just nurture excellent athletes but also excellent men.

He was known as one of the best mechanics in the state, an avid outdoorsman, talented salesman, and above all, loved his family more than anything in the world.

Erick loved to make everyone around him laugh, feel seen, and champion a nickname of his choice. He grew up seeking the thrill of competitive snowmobile racing, competing in many races in the Alaska Northwest.

He could often be found in the garage working on one of many projects, growing his business, playing with his grandchildren, hunting, getting a drink at the Elks, or embarking on an adventure.

Those who knew Erick also knew that every small moment in his presence was a big one, an opportunity to smile, laugh, tell a story or crack a joke. A dull moment with Erick was a moment never to be found. He ran a tight ship, he had a place for everything and everything had its place. He will be missed immensely and remembered fondly by so many people whose lives he touched.

He is survived by his parents Catherine Tieva and Steven Pomrenke; his siblings Shawn Pomrenke, Angie Mosman, Jacob Froehlig, Nicki Pomrenke; his children Rachel, Ryan, Jonathan, Erica and Blake; grandchildren Robert, Clint, Ozzy and Juliet.

A celebration of life was held on October 25, 2026 at the Elks Lodge in Wasilla.