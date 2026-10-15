Elizabeth “Nugazaq” Tocktoo Nayokpuk was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother whose greatest joy was her family.

She worked hard throughout her life and faced life’s challenges with quiet strength and grace, always putting others before herself.

Her home was always open to family, friends and visitors. She welcomed everyone with warmth and kindness, making sure no one left hungry and that everyone felt comfortable and cared for.

Elizabeth was born to Andrew and Lucy Tocktoo on December 13, 1935, in Shishmaref, Alaska. She was their fifth child. She peacefully left her earthly home on October 4, 2026 in Shishmaref, surrounded by her family. She was 90 years old.

Elizabeth married Herbert Nayokpuk on February 13, 1953 at the Shishmaref Lutheran Church. Together they raised seven children: Shirley Newberg, Maggie Pollock, Mina Nayokpuk, Martin Nayokpuk, Mary Nayokpuk, Jeffery Nayokpuk and Sadie McGill.

Elizabeth attended Shishmaref School and lived a life deeply rooted in Inupiaq culture and tradition. She was taught how to gather, prepare and preserve traditional Inupiaq foods and she carried that knowledge throughout her life, teaching it to her children, grandchildren and future generations. She had a deep knowledge of subsistence foods and understood the importance of preparing for the long winters. She worked with many types of skins and materials, making clothing, mukluks, slippers, parkas, and other warm garments for her family. She took great pride in passing on traditions and knowledge entrusted to her.

Elizabeth’s faith in God was strong and was an important part of her life. She was compassionate, kind and always willing to help others. She freely shared her advice and wisdom and carried many stories and teachings passed down through generations. Elizabeth spoke Inupiaq throughout her entire life and was proud to share her language, traditions, stories and experiences with others.

She was a lifelong member of the Shishmaref Lutheran Church. Elizabeth loved to sing and had a beautiful soprano voice. She sang with the Elder Choir and helped teach Inupiaq-translated songs and hymns to younger generations, passing on both her faith and her language.

Above all, Elizabeth taught her family to love one another, treat each other with respect and trust in God and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Elizabeth’s family was the center of her life. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren deeply. Her love was shown through the meals she prepared, the care she gave, the traditions she passed down and the many ways she put others first. Her welcoming home and caring heart will always be remembered.

She is survived by her children Shirley Newberg; Maggie Pollock (Mark); Mina Nayokpuk (Mark); Martin Nayokpuk; Mary Nayokpuk; Jeffery Nayokpuk and Sadie McGill (Tracy). She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, her sister Elsie Naylor and her brother John Seebo Okie.

She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Nayokpuk, son-in-law Charles Newberg Sr.; her parents Andrew and Lucy Tocktoo; siblings Alene Weyiouanna, Jesse Tcoktoo, Ida Nayokpuk, Clarence Tocktoo, 1st Peter Tocktoo, Peter Tocktoo, 1st Fredrick Tocktoo, and Fredrick Tocktoo.