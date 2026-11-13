On Oct. 22, 2026 Agnes “Aklaasi” Kiyutelluk Magby passed peacefully in her sleep with family by her side in her home of 59 years. Her suffering with dementia has ended. May Agnes rest in peace in God’s loving arms, surrounded by family in Heaven.

Born in Shishmaref, Alaska to Alfred and Dolly Kiyutelluk on Aug. 21, 1934, she attended school in Shishmaref, White Mountain and Mt. Edgecumbe, where she became a LPN on Jan. 15, 1957. She worked as a LPN in Anchorage and in the Lower 48.

Agnes would later retire from food services at ANMC in 1990.

Agnes married LLoyd B. Magby of Carlsbad, New Mexico in July of 1958 and they had six children. A dedicated career soldier who had also served in the Korean War, Lloyd was killed in Vietnam in 1967.

Agnes’s brother John, released from the military, drove her family from Oklahoma up to Alaska. Agnes married Earl L. Mitchell of Beloit, Wisconsin, who served in the Army, in 1970. They both loved the outdoors, including fishing, hunting, clam digging and berry picking. She had two more daughters, the last of her children. Earl passed away in 1984.

Throughout her life she would make beautiful crafts; clothes for her family, knitted sweaters, seal skin ornaments, slippers, hats, and crocheted pieces that would be displayed around homes. Agnes was happiest when family came to her home for holidays and birthday parties. Her cooking and delicious cinnamon rolls will be missed. Her home was always open to out-of-town family and friends. She made sure their errands got done and had plenty to eat. They would often play a game called Snertz, laughing and having a great time. Agnes’s laughter, generosity and loving personality will forever be remembered and cherished by all.

Agnes is survived by her brother Steven Kiyutelluk, her children: Betsy Magby (Timothy Koenig), Jed Magby, Joel Magby, Veda Spelta (Del), Jason Magby, Karen Tocktoo (Bill Mathews), and Sandra Mitchell (special friend Victor Pavlenkov). Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Dolly Kiyutelluk; sister Molly Tocktoo; brothers John, Clayton, Amos, Davis, and Morris Kiyutelluk and her daughter Twila Webster.

Her family would like to thank the Compassus Hospice Care Nurse Jacob, HomeWell Care Services Caregivers Caroline and Kristen and all others for the care they gave Agnes in her difficult time.

There will be viewing on Nov. 6, 2026 at 12 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church and service begins at 1p.m. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery in Anchorage and a potluck at 4 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church.