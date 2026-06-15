This is what happens under the Midnight Sun in Nome

Nome can look forward to a week packed with Midnight Sun festivities as planning is underway by several organizations to celebrate the summer solstice.

To answer the most burning questions related to the parade and the bank robbery: Yes, both are happening as of the latest information gathered on Monday, June 15.

The annual bank robbery and showdown between the bad guys led by “Richard Rowe” aka Ken Shapiro and sheriff Wyatt Earp is going to happen. Shapiro confirmed to the Nome Nugget that his shady gang will be making its way down Front Street to Wells Fargo to stage the bank robbery. We will see if they can hang on to their loot of candy this time. Shapiro said props and costumes are provided and a rehearsal will take place on Friday, June 19 at 6 p.m. in front of Wells Fargo. Call Shapiro for more information at 907-304-1058.

The parade. The Nome Visitor Center announced the theme of the parade being “Rock around the Midnight Sun,” and invite floats and walking groups to be decorated in a 1950’s rock theme. Three judges are lined up to judge the floats. Parade participants will gather at the state building parking lot at 10:30 a.m. Monica Rose is organizing parade volunteers and if you can and want to volunteer, call her at 907-350-1758.

The Bering Sea Lions Club will be serving their famous chicken lunch on Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 11 a.m. on Front Street in front of Breaker’s Bar and is also looking for volunteers.

Midnight Sun week’s activities at a glance:

Monday, June 15

Midnight Sun Softball Tournament.

Where: Satellite Field

When: Evenings from June 15-19

Tuesday, June 16

Miss ANB Pageant

Where: Mini Convention Center

When: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17-18

Bering Sea Lions Club Chicken Feed

Where: Front Street, in front of Breaker’s Bar

When: starting at 11 a.m.

Thursday, June 18

Midnight Sun Craft and Music Fair

Where: Mini Convention Center

When: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Bering Sea Lions Club Chicken Feed

Where: Front Street, in front of Breaker’s Bar

When: starting at 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 20

Gold Dust Dash

Where: East End Beach

When: 9 a.m.

Midnight Sun Parade

Where: Front Street

When: 11 a.m.

Bank Robbery

Where: Front Street/Wells Fargo

When: High Noon

Polar Plunge

Where: East Beach

When: 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 21

Bering Sea Lions Club Nome River Raft Race, very specific and particular rules apply!

Where: Kougarok Road mile 13 Nome River to Dexter

When: check in at 12:30 p.m. Race starts at 1 p.m.