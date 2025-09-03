Two candidates run for mayor

By Diana Haecker |

The filing deadline on Tuesday, Sept. 2, revealed meager interest to run for public office as only one race in the upcoming municipal elections is contested. It’s the office of the mayor, a two-year term, and the race pits incumbent John K. Handeland against challenger Kenny Hughes.

City Council Seat E is currently held by Cameron Piscoya, who decided against running again for office after one three-year term of serving on the council. Adam R. Lust is the only candidate for this seat.

City Council Seat F, also a three-year seat, is held by Mark Johnson, who filed for re-election. He is running unopposed.

Utility Board Seat A, currently held by Pat Knodel, has no candidate listed. Knodel is not running again for office. The seat is a two-year term.

Utility Board Seat D, a three-year term, is held by Larry Pederson who is running for re-election, unopposed.

School Board Seat A, a three-year term, is held by Darlene Trigg, who also filed for re-election and she runs unopposed.

School Board Seat E, a three-year term, is held by Marjorie Kunaq Tahbone. She filed for re-election and is unopposed.

The municipal election will be held on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.