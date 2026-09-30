Troopers investigate death in Elim

The Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of 40-year-old Lorraine M. Saccheus in Elim. According to a trooper dispatch, on September 26, 2026, at 12:50 a.m., a health aide in Elim reported that Saccheus was injured at a house in Elim during the late evening hours of September 25,2026. Health aides responded to her house to treat her for a reported injury. Health aides transported Saccheus to the clinic where she was pronounced dead.

The trooper’s Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to Elim to investigate the death. The circumstances surrounding Saccheus’ death are still under investigation.

Investigator Brian Wassman said in an email to the Nugget that ABI is trying to determine the circumstances surrounding Saccheus’ death and if the injury occurred accidentally or intentionally. Wassman said investigators are trying to determine if a crime has occurred. “We are not saying this is a homicide investigation, because we don’t know if it is or not,” he wrote.

If anybody has relevant information about this investigation, please call AST at (907) 451- 5100.