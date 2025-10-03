In their own words: Municipal candidates state their case

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, Nome voters will be casting their ballots for the following offices: Mayor of Nome, two Nome Common Council seats, two NJUS board seats and two School Board seats. The only contested race is for mayor as incumbent John K. Handeland is facing challenger Ken Hughes. Nome Common Council Seat E is up for election but incumbent Cameron Piscoya is not running for office again. The only candidate for Seat E is Adam R. Lust.

Nome Common Council Seat F incumbent Mark Johnson is running for office again and has no challenger. Johnson has been serving on the council since 2016.

NJUS Board Seat A, a two-year seat, is up for election and has no candidate.

NJUS Board Seat D, a three-year term, sees no challenger to incumbent and candidate Larry W. Pederson.

School Board seats A and E, both three-year terms, currently held by Darlene Trigg and Marjorie Kunaq Tahbone, are also on the ballot. Both run unopposed.

Also on the ballot is the question whether the voters approve of a one percent sales tax increase from 5 percent to 6 percent.

Tuesday, Oct. 7 is municipal election day and in-person voting will take place at Old St. Joe’s Hall at Anvil City Square, starting at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Registered voters must reside in Nome to cast their vote for municipal office candidates.

To give voters a better understanding on where candidates stand, we sent questionnaires to each candidate. Marjorie Tahbone has not returned their answers to the Nugget by press time.

Mayor

Incumbent and candidate John K. Handeland

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to run again for Mayor of Nome?

John Handeland: Nome is my home. As a life-long resident, it has been a great honor to represent the people of Nome and to be an advocate for our community. I believe in accentuating the positive and rolling up sleeves to seek out solutions to resolve issues that detract from the community I love.

NN: Why should voters cast their votes for you?

JH: I believe I have proven myself to be a caring, charismatic and committed public servant. I try to always have the wellbeing of the community at large in the forefront of my mind. Everyone will not always agree, but I try to make thoughtful decisions that are positive for everyone. I feel my past experience and knowledge is an asset. I would appreciate your vote.

NN: In your vision, what does Nome look like in 10, 20 and 30 years?

JH: Nome is strategically located in a rapidly changing area, and I see many opportunities in our future. The internet has changed our lives. It would be nice to return to the days of clothing and specialty stores lining our main street, but these cannot stay solvent when Amazon is a click away. In 10-20-30 years, I expect you will see our population increasing, our streets being paved, our buildings being painted. We (the City and our residents) need to make concerted effort to promote Nome to ourselves as well as around the globe.

NN: How can Nome dig itself out of the perpetual budget shortfall?

JH: We will need to cut out services and programs supported by the City if we cannot come up with additional revenue sources. One of the things that attracts individuals and families to Nome is the opportunities available here. Things like the library, the museum, the rec center, the swimming pool. If we want people to choose Nome as a place to buy a house and raise a family, these niceties are necessities, as are quality education and public safety. The answer has to be in generating additional revenues and financial participation from all corners of the community, forging new cooperative partnerships.

NN: With the Port of Nome expansion happening and the potential for the Graphite One mine becoming a reality, how does the City of Nome prepare to meet the added demands on city services that come with that growth?

JH: I see both the port and the mine being positive for Nome, the region, the state and the nation. They will provide regional opportunities for both direct employment and “the multiplier effect” will support local businesses. And, there will be opportunities for additional revenues resulting from associated activities.

NN: In your opinion, what are the most pressing issues Nome faces, how should these challenges be met and what are your priorities that you would tackle in the next two years?

JH: The number one issue is housing, quality housing, affordable housing. There is a lot of building going on presently, but there will still be a need for more. The City enacted tax incentives to promote more housing, AHFC and HUD programs are being utilized, the hospital is constructing employee housing, and Native organizations are accessing programs to improve housing for members.

I would also like to see more of a community policing emphasis moving forward. Nome has had its challenges, but many dedicated individuals have put their hearts in to making Nome a safer place. Officers cannot do it on their own. It takes community involvement and support. And I want to thank our officers for their service.

I also would like us to concentrate some more on beautification. Years ago, Cussy and I started “you call-we call” going around in the evening asking people for their treasures. There is more that can be done. We benefit from visitors to the community. And they can help sell it to others, but we need to brighten things up a bit.

Mayor

Candidate: Ken Hughes

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to run for Mayor of Nome?

Ken Hughes: I would like to be Mayor of Nome because I believe that I am the best person to advocate on behalf of the entire Nome citizenry. For too long it seems the City of Nome has been dominated by a small group of people that have not always been completely representative of the entire population. This group seems to have the attitude that they know what's best for the community and are laser focused on expanding the government footprint to do just that regardless of community planning. I favor a more inclusive approach. As Robert Woodson says, “Those suffering the problem must be involved in the creation and implementation of the solution.”

NN: Why should voters cast their votes for you?

KH: I spent several years being Mayor of Teller attending to the needs of the village, establishing management capacity, rewriting ordinances, developing strategic plans, and coordinating joint meetings between the city, tribe and corporation. Since I moved to Nome in 2006 I have served as President of the Chamber of Commerce and eleven years on the Nome Planning Commission, the last eight as Chairperson.

This experience, as well as attending and speaking at many City Council meetings, work sessions and Port Commission meetings, has provided me a view of the City's affairs and filled in the difference in operations between the two cities.

I am a commercial and subsistence fisherman, subsistence hunter, miner, and business manager that has traveled throughout the region and state as a satellite technician and have spent time on a BLM advisory council as well as the Northern Norton Sound Fish and Game Advisory Council. I understand the myriad layers of management that overlay the regions resources.

I will appreciate your support!

NN: In your vision, what does Nome look like in 10, 20 and 30 years?

KH: My vision of Nome is that of a welcoming, culturally diverse community with opportunities for all residents and visitors that encourage arts and cultural activities as a catalyst for education, communication, economic development and social advancement.

In ten years, the port will be finished, but the onshore commercial development will be in its infancy as the new port starts bringing in more traffic of all sorts. The development of more housing and business's continues to accelerate but is about to peak.

In twenty years, the growth of Nome from the previous development will have continued with more industrial areas supporting maintenance and repair of vessels as well as expanded commercial opportunities due to an increased population. Continued rising metal prices will have stimulated the development of more of the offshore as well as onshore mineral deposits. Tour developers will have established tours that tell the story of Nome and its surroundings in a culturally respective manner that keeps people coming back for more!

In 30 years, Nome may have year-round population about double the current population. The tour agencies have matured and a tour railroad has been built to allow thousands the possibility of enjoying our natural spaces from the comfort of a cozy rail car. Although Graphite One has been mined out, other mineral deposits on the Seward Peninsula become economic and the rail serves their interests in bringing transportation costs down. Either a road or a railroad will likely connect Nome to the rest of the nation by overland route.

The Nome Nanooks continue their excellence and dominance in athletics and academic contests nationwide! Nome continues as a regional hub and supports the area villages with job opportunities, affordable housing, regional sporting events, and technical training programs.

NN: How can Nome dig itself out of the perpetual budget shortfall?

KH: Nome can dig itself out of the perpetual budget shortfall by choosing to live within its means. There is no end of things that people like to do with other people's money. It's a difficult job to be on the City Council and do your best but we need more people willing to take it on to sign up and contest for the seats so we have some choices. Only by working together uniting all citizens of Nome in agreement on a fair revenue base for the city that is adequate can we actually dig out. Otherwise we are left with the standard process of trimming the less productive city activities, rescheduling debt, encouraging economic development, and lastly, raising taxes if necessary.

NN: With the Port of Nome expansion happening and the potential for the Graphite One mine becoming a reality, how does the City of Nome prepare to meet the added demands on city services that come with that growth?

KH: The development of a coordinated plan accepted by all Nome citizens is essential to smooth and efficient development of relationships with funding authorities. As the Arctic becomes increasingly accessible by nations around the world the development of the Port of Nome to be able to accommodate our expanding national and commercial interests with a minimum of disruption to our subsistence and cultural activities has to be well represented. Continued land side development to accommodate an increased population will require engagement with state and federal governments to improve our roads and utilities. Expanding support for public safety, private sector economic development, our schools, and development of an improved pre-school system will require serious consultation.



NN: In your opinion, what are the most pressing issues Nome faces, how should these challenges be met and what are your priorities that you would tackle in the next two years?

KH: The most pressing issues that need to be addressed in the City of Nome include lack of affordable housing for lower and middle income households, the continued development of our public safety department into a more community based organization that includes mentoring of local residents, improving the quality of our educational system by establishing Violence Free Zones in our schools and improving after-school opportunities for our children. A thoughtful review of zoning and zoning procedures will prompt revisions that can reduce barriers to private development that currently exist. Civic involvement by citizens is also a concern, many city boards and commissions are having trouble taking care of business for lack of participants; if we do not govern ourselves, those that do won't be talking to US!

“Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.”— John Stuart Mill

I propose to achieve this by empowering the Nome Planning Commission to engage all of Nome in a community visioning process to complete the 2030 and 2035 Nome Comprehensive Plan and developing the programs necessary to see it through.

Nome Common Council

Seat E

Candidate: Adam R. Lust

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to serve on the Nome Common Council?

Adam Lust: I have been a Nome resident for 20 years, and I am running for city council because I like our city. When you like something, you step up, you fight for it and do whatever it takes to make it better. I’m running to serve my neighbors and work hard on their behalf. I believe that leadership is problem solving. Solving problems requires having your ear to the ground and your finger on the heartbeat of the community. We need people on the council who can find real solutions for real, everyday people. I’m not running on a single issue; I’m running to be a relentless problem-solver. I’m running for real results. I’m running because we have too many residents who get up each day, go to work, follow the rules, and still struggle to meet the basic needs of a good and comfortable life. It doesn’t need to be this way. I’m running because I believe Nomeites deserve more.

NN: As the Council sets policy through its power of the purse, what are your priorities to ensure a prosperous and peaceful Nome for everyone?

AL: I wish I had simple and easy answers to questions like this. But like most interesting things, the answers are usually complex. Without revenue growth, Nome will remain at risk. In the past, Nome has focused on financial maneuvers and missed the broader point that many of the indicators of a healthy and viable community remain stagnant or on a downward trajectory. With all the hobbling we see going on at the federal and state level, I think we must govern our region with efficacy and hold onto the remaining power we have. That means we must become a model of a low tax and high efficiency government. I have the experience, temperament, and intellectual honesty to work with the other members of the council to set priorities that will put us on an upward trajectory to growth and sustainability.

NN: What is your long-term vision for Nome?

AL: If we are ever to break the cycle of barely staying afloat financially, Nome needs to grow its population and diversify its economy. All roads lead to Nome and we should be a hub of commerce, mining, intergovernmental relations, military, tourism, manufacturing, fishing, marine and air transportation, arctic research, higher education, and any other sector I might have missed that can help pay the bills aside from sales and property tax. Long term vision: I don’t want to have continual conversations about repairing leaking roofs on schools. I want to talk about building new schools for our kids! I don’t want to talk about raising fees for youth at the recreation center. I want to talk about how we made the recreation center free for all Nome youth! Occasionally you will hear folks talk about how they don’t want to see X, Y or Z because they perceive it as bad or dirty. Yet given the current outlook, I didn’t realize we had the privilege to turn our nose up in the air at anything which brings good paying jobs, opportunities for our kids and young adults, and increased tax revenue to the City to pay for services we depend on. We can support and expand responsibly without losing our unique character or damaging the environment.

NN: How can Nome dig itself out of the perpetual budget shortfall without having to cut services to citizens?

AL: Nome is a unique and special place, but many of the challenges we face are not. Whether we’re talking about building vibrant neighborhoods, housing shortages, underfunded and underperforming schools, confidence in local law enforcement, or whatever the concern of the day is, some other community has probably already faced it. I’ve always been a believer in R&D, that is ripping off and duplicating proven concepts that are working elsewhere. One big opportunity I see is working to slow the outflow of commuting professionals who fly in and fly out on the jet on rotating schedules. It’s not that traveling professionals aren’t good people, but our community needs that money from those good paying jobs to stay local. That helps spread the cost of government across more people, lowering everyone’s individual costs. I am committed to ensuring that our public swimming pool, recreation center, museum, library, and other city facilities and services remain intact and available for the benefit of all Nomeites. There was talk a year and a half ago about diversifying our revenue stream by ending tax exemptions on commercial aircraft that unfortunately got killed by the aviation lobby. I don’t know that it will ever come back up again for discussion, but I’d sure like to have another bite at that apple.

NN: With the Port of Nome expansion happening and the potential for the Graphite One mine becoming a reality, how does the City of Nome prepare to meet the added demands on city services that come with that growth?

AL: I’m more concerned about our schools, maintenance on our city owned facilities, aging sewer and water infrastructure, ensuring reliable taxi service, lack of home ownership opportunities for young families, and the potholes in the streets. I am not aware of any demands from either one of these projects that is going to push city services to the breaking point. I think both projects are respectable, and our region would benefit from 2 or 3 more similar sized projects. And should challenges arise, we will deal with them head on. My commitment is to the citizens of Nome, not a corporation or outside entity.

NN: In your opinion, what are the most pressing issues Nome faces and how can the Council address them?

AL: Hands down, it’s ensuring that we are setting up our future generation for success and a good quality of life. Our greatest responsibility is to be good ancestors. I wrote a lot about money and economic things above, but the reality is that is a means to an end. Living a good life, laughing with friends, sharing a meal, partaking in community events and continuing to ensure Nome is a place where every resident and visitor is welcome and feels respected and safe are what motivate me.

Nome Common Council

Seat F

Incumbent and candidate: Mark Johnson

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to continue to serve on the Nome Common Council?

Mark Johnson: Politicians or those serving in elected positions often use the catch phrase or campaign slogan that they are running “For the people.” I believe this is probably true for most people running for office when they first run for an elected seat. But once elected, it seems that the elected official often changes from representing “the people” to representing the entity that they get elected to. Yes, that is supposed to be their role at the elected entity to make decisions that are supposed to best for the community, however, the decision must always be based on what is best for residents of the community, which is not always necessarily what is the easiest path or what is the desire of the current City administration. I am running to continue to serve on the Nome Common Council because my motivation is to still represent the citizens of Nome, listen to people's ideas, issues, or concerns and bring them to the attention of the City Manager and the City Council.

NN: As the Council sets policy through its power of the purse, what are your priorities to ensure a prosperous and peaceful Nome for everyone?

MJ: The three concerns that we hear the most about at City Council are the Police, Schools, and Public Works (Buildings, streets & roads). The City has increased the local police budget significantly over the past several years, but I still believe that we need to have a more community-oriented police policy. We are a small town, the community should know the men and women who serve the community. I believe that most of the community does not believe this is the case. This needs to be a priority change in current policy.

I believe that the City Council genuinely does support the youth of this community and the schools. We need to continue to do so.

Based on historical budgets, the Public Works budget should be sufficient to maintain our buildings, streets and roads. Having a good plan and being able to train new employees in a transitional work crew is always challenging. I believe we should have some community meetings or work sessions to get further historical input from the community on what the issues are, especially with maintaining the roads and snow removal. I would like to see two work sessions a year with Public Works — one in the fall to outline the snow removal plan for community discussion and public awareness and also in the spring for the plans for the spring/summer/fall projects.

NN: What is your long-term vision for Nome?

MJ: I remember when Nome had a more vibrant downtown district with every building filled with many small businesses —stores, restaurants, gift shops. We now have a half-used downtown district with boarded up buildings and not always a good safe place for families to bring their kids to. I would like to see Nome take measures to revitalize the downtown to bring it back to what it once was.

This is not just an impossible task, as it has been done many times in other small towns throughout our country where the growth of the town took key City buildings and commerce away from the downtown.

NN: How can Nome dig itself out of the perpetual budget shortfall without having to cut services to citizens?

MJ: The City of Nome and our largest employer in town, Norton Sound Health Corporation, have been at odds with differences in the ability or right for the City of Nome to charge property taxes to NSHC. The main hospital, as the City's and region's health provider, has always been exempt from City property taxes. The issue is all of the newer and outer buildings, apartments, etc. that NSHC has built or acquired over the past 10 years or so. I believe the City and NSHC need to work together for what is best for the community, as we have the same customers that we serve, whether it be local Nome residents or residents from the villages that travel to Nome for healthcare and other needs. I believe that we should not be spending thousands and thousands of dollars on attorneys over this taxation issue which could be spent instead on City services and direct health care by NSHC. Instead of our differences over the right to tax, we should be working together towards a “Payment in Lieu of Taxes” (PILT). This is a mechanism currently used by Nome with other “non-profit” and governmental entities and used by municipalities in Alaska and nationwide that works well for both the Cities and the other entities. Let’s roll up our sleeves locally and take care of this issue for what is best for Nome. This will bring in much needed revenue for the City to provide the services that the community needs.

The community of Nome will be voting in the upcoming election on whether to increase the sales tax from 5% to 6% year-round. This increase in sales tax was in response to the ever rising costs of City services and the ever rising costs of maintaining a house or apartment building in Nome. The City Council listened to the Community when dealing with the budget this year and did not raise the property tax mill rate, in hopes that the City could bring in a little more money to balance the City budget with an increase of 1% sales tax.

NN: With the Port of Nome expansion happening and the potential for the Graphite One mine becoming a reality, how does the City of Nome prepare to meet the added demands on city services that come with that growth?

MJ: The City of Nome needs to continue discussions internally and with other entities in town, as well as more community planning sessions with the citizens throughout the year on planning for the upcoming growth. Several subdivisions and housing construction are already in the works by several tribes and the regional housing authority. This will really help with the shortage of housing, but we will need to have a community discussion between the City and these entities and also NSHC regarding community housing needs, what needs will be filled with current and planned construction, and what housing needs are still needed.

NN: In your opinion, what are the most pressing issues Nome faces and how can the Council address them?

MJ: The most pressing needs are the items discussed in your previous questions - better community-oriented police department, more housing, better maintenance of streets, roads, and buildings (especially the Rec Center), and taking measures to encourage private industry for revitalizing the downtown again. This of course comes with increased costs, but there will also be increased revenues for the City with new development and potential population growth through property taxes, PILT, and sales taxes.

Utility Board

Seat D

Incumbent and candidate: Larry W. Pederson

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to run again for the utility board and what your interest is to continue serving on the board?

Larry Pederson: I am running to continue to ensure our utility has community representation and ensure we continue to support the community and its utility needs.

NN: What role should the board play to assure timely financial audits being performed for NJUS?

LP: The board has taken more drastic action in the last few months to ensure the audits get completed. We as officials need to stay on top of these more moving forward to ensure the utilities creditworthiness continues. If this is lost, then we risk losing the ability to purchase the fuel we need to keep the lights on.

NN: The cost of energy is at the forefront of NJUS customers’ minds. What solutions do you propose to make power generation and consumer cost of energy predictable, affordable, and sustainable?

LP: The utility needs to continue to look into any and all alternative energy opportunities. Geothermal, micro-nuclear and anything else that can help sustain, stabilize and make costs more predictable.

NN: How can NJUS reduce reliance on high-cost diesel and what are your thoughts on navigating the current administration’s “war” on wind and other alternative power sources?

LP: The best we can do is stay this course on alternative opportunities. The current administration will only be around for another 3.5 years. So we should position ourselves to capitalize on any and all opportunities as they arise, especially as part of an administration change.

NN: What should NJUS’ federal, and state legislative priorities be?

LP: Priorities for the fed and state funding are for continued support of alternative energy sources and to continue to keep PCE in place until alternative energy sources can help curb the costs of power.

School Board

Seat A

Incumbent and candidate: Darlene Trigg

Nome Nugget: Could you please state your motivation to run again for the School Board and what your interest is in continuing to serve on the board?

Darlene Trigg: For the past seven years, I have had the honor of serving on the Nome Public Schools Board of Education. My motivation to run again comes from a deep belief that our children deserve schools that honor the whole child — academically, culturally, socially, and emotionally. I want to continue advocating for increased funding for public education, supporting our teachers, and ensuring families are active partners in our schools. Serving on the board allows me to help shape a district that reflects the values and strengths of our community, and I believe this next term will give me the opportunity to build on the progress we’ve made.

NN: As budgetary constraints appear to be a perennial problem, how do you see the district plan for balanced budgets facing unpredictable federal, state and city contributions?

DT: Budgetary uncertainty is a reality for all Alaska school districts. To address this, I believe we must take a proactive, long-term view — advocating strongly at the state and federal level for stable education funding while also ensuring that we maximize every dollar we do receive. At the board level, this means working closely with our superintendent to set priorities that put students first, protecting classroom instruction and essential supports even when we face difficult choices. I also believe the district should continue building partnerships with the City of Nome, Tribes and other local organizations to leverage resources and strengthen our schools despite fluctuations in funding.

NN: What are your priorities for the school district?

DT: My top priorities are:

• Honoring the whole child by ensuring that academics, cultural identity, social-emotional health, and extracurricular opportunities are all part of the student experience.

• Expanding family and community engagement so parents and caregivers are recognized as essential partners in their children’s learning.

• Advancing equity and inclusion so every student — no matter their background, strengths, or challenges — has the chance to thrive.

• Retaining excellent teachers by offering competitive salaries, strong professional development, and a supportive work environment.

NN: Other than budgetary constraints, what are the most pressing issues the school district faces and how do you propose to tackle them?

DT: Beyond budgets, one of the most pressing challenges we face is teacher recruitment and retention. Rural and remote districts like ours struggle to keep highly qualified staff, which directly impacts student learning. To tackle this, we must invest in making Nome Public Schools a place where teachers want to stay: by supporting housing solutions as we’re able, offering mentorship and professional growth, and strengthening community connections. Another critical issue is ensuring that our schools reflect and integrate local culture and language, so that students see themselves and their communities reflected in what they learn. This requires ongoing tribal consultation, partnerships with local elders, and curriculum that is both rigorous and culturally grounded.

NN: The board is tasked to adopt written goals for the school district, reflecting local needs. In your opinion, what should those goals be?

DT: Our district is in the process of developing a new strategic plan, and the Board of Education is committed to ensuring it reflects the priorities of our community. To do this, we are inviting broad community input through a series of community conversations. The first of these conversations will take place on October 7, and I encourage everyone to participate so that together we can shape the goals that will guide our schools for years to come.

NN: What measures or policies do you support to increase parental and community involvement in Nome’s schools?

DT: I believe family and community engagement must be intentional and built into how we do school. Some measures I support include:

- Expanding opportunities for parents and caregivers to give input on curriculum, policy, and student success definitions.

- Offering flexible meeting times and communication methods to reach more families.

- Creating more family-focused events that celebrate student learning and cultural strengths.

- Strengthening partnerships with local organizations, tribes, and elders so students benefit from the wisdom and resources of our whole community.

Community schools are strongest when families, educators, and students work together — and I will continue to prioritize policies that invite families into the heart of our schools.