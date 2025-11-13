SNAP benefits can be issued as soon as Friday

SNAP benefits should be issued as soon as Friday, according to a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Health, which administers the federal SNAP program in the state through the Department of Public Assistance.

“Alaska is working to send the remaining November benefits right away, with a goal of issuing them this week,” Director of Communications for the Alaska Dept. of Health Shirley Sakaye wrote in an email to The Nome Nugget on Thursday, Nov. 13. Sakaye said barring any unforeseen delays, SNAP benefits will be uploaded on EBT cards Friday.

December benefits will be issued on the regular schedule, and the more information will be sent to households if necessary.

Office of the Governor Communications Director Jeff Turner said that the State of Alaska distributed $2.5 million in funds to food banks during the shutdown. “The state does not expect the USDA to reimburse the $2.5 million,” he wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.

The development comes as the federal government is set to reopen as Congress has passed a continuing resolutions bill, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on November 12. The continuing resolution funds the government through January 30, 2026. SNAP benefits are fully funded through September 30, 2026.

The Nome Food Bank is open Thursday until 6 p.m.