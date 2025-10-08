Region weathers storm with some flooding, prepares for upcoming storm on the weekend

By Diana Haecker and Ariana Crockett O’Harra |

A storm on Wednesday caused severe flooding in Kotzebue, prompting mandatory evacuation orders to all residents of the city.

In the Nome, Bering Strait and Norton Sound area, high water caused some flooding, but no incidents have been reported. This is a developing situation, and with winds subsiding, the focus at this time is preparation for a larger storm that is expected to hit on the weekend.

The state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services activated the Emergency Operation Center for the West Coast storms. But they report that Currently, the State Emergency Operation Center, SEOC for short, has received no requests for emergency assistance, indicating strong proactive preparation at the local level.

According to Kawerak’s Emergency Preparedness specialist Kevin Knowlton, the current system is starting to wind down, as water levels are dropping. He said he’s watching Shishmaref closely, for flooding.

For this weekend, communities are advised to go over their Small Community Emergency Response Plans, make sure they’ve got pertinent phone numbers on hand and that someone is looking after at-risk populations. If need be, Norton Sound Health Corporation is prepared to evacuate people, coordinated through local clinics, Knowlton said.

Here is what we know as of Wednesday evening, 7 p.m.

Nome

Southwest winds gusted at the airport weather station up to 51 mph, with sustained winds topping out at 36 mph around 3 pm. The water level stood at 5.3 feet above the high tide line in Nome.

The city of Nome and the LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee) stood up an Incident Command Center and had an emergency planning meeting on Wednesday morning. The city’s Public Works department prepares to close any roads in the event of flooding or unsafe conditions. The city’s building inspector is tasked to make sure there is no loose roofing that could create a hazard. Earlier today, loose roofing at a structure in the Belmont Point area severed communication lines, according to Nome Volunteer Fire Chief Jim West Jr. No other incidents were reported in Nome.

Schools were closed today, as well as the Richard Foster building housing the library, the museum and the Katirvik Cultural Center.

The Northern Norton Sound Advisory Committee meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 8 has been postponed. Notices will be sent out when the meeting is rescheduled.

Golovin:

Southwest wind around 35 mph, gusts to 50 mph. Coastal flood warning until 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Reports from the community indicated that the old airfield flooded this morning. Golovin had a preparation meeting last night.

Unalakleet:

Southwest wind around 35 mph, gusts to 50 mph. Coastal Flood Advisory until 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Reports from the community from around 3 p.m. say that flats across the river are flooding, but nothing in town yet. Weather was windy and sunny today.

St. Michael:

Southwest wind around 35 mph, gusts as high as 45 mph. Coastal Flood Advisory until 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Reports from the community around 3 p.m. said that St. Michael is keeping an eye on houses at risk from flood plain and has a Small Community Emergency Response Plan in place.

Savoonga:

Southwest wind around 30 mph, gusts as high as 45 mph. Coastal flood warning until 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Reports from community from around 3 p.m. indicate that there is no flooding, no evacuation order, and little rain, although it is windy.

Gambell:

Southwest wind 30-35 mph, gusts as high as 50 mph. Coastal flood warning until 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Community reports from around 3 p.m. indicate no flooding, but strong winds.

Little Diomede:

Winds clocked 55 to 60 knots last night, with some flooding of the lower beach.

The weather improved marginally this afternoon, the community reports. A container van with housing material and the tribe's excavator are both in a pond of sea water. The excavator prevented the van from being washed away. The community prepares for the weekend storm.

Teller: Some flooding near the fuel tank station is reported.

Shishmaref: Water rose high on the west end of Shishmaref, causing some beach and cliff erosion.

State of Alaska

The State Emergency Operation Center has been activated in response to a series of low-pressure systems expected to bring significant storm and flood impacts to the western and northern coasts of Alaska today through Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for large areas of the region.

The SEOC is coordinating a state-wide preparatory and response effort as several communities face an imminent threat of coastal flooding.

Communities including Kotzebue, Kivalina, Shishmaref, Golovin, and Nunam Iqua are expected to be among the hardest hit. Forecasters anticipate high water levels will enter these communities, posing a risk of damage to coastal infrastructure. The water is forecast to reach its highest levels late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

The SEOC is actively coordinating resources and support with a wide array of state and non-governmental partners, including the Alaska National Guard, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Public Safety, American Red Cross of Alaska, Salvation Army Alaska Division, United States Coast Guard, Northwest Arctic Borough, and Maniilaq Association. It is important to note that critical federal emergency response elements remain available to be utilized, even during the current federal shutdown.

Communities have reported opening local shelters to secure vulnerable populations, including elders, families with small children, medically fragile people, and residents who live in low-lying areas. All residents in the impacted areas are strongly encouraged to move boats and vehicles to higher ground immediately.

Prepare

To prepare for this weekend, make sure you have a ready kit, are prepared for power outages, and that you have plenty of food and water. It’s good to have an emergency radio and headlamps or other light sources. The Rec Center will serve as an emergency shelter, with Nome-Beltz Middle High School as backup. ready.alaska.gov has emergency kit checklists and other materials to help you prepare.

Nome Fire Chief Jim West reminded people to remove all boats from the Belmont Point boat launch as the area will most likely flood with the upcoming storm.