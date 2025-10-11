Region prepares for ex-typhoon Halong

By Jenni Monet, Ariana Crockett O'Harra and Diana Haecker |

Communities across the Bering Strait region are preparing for remnants of Typhoon Halong, a mix of fast winds and high waves that could spill over into coastal flooding.

The National Weather Service is predicting the storm may be as strong, if not stronger, than ex-Typhoon Merbok, the tropical storm that slammed into Western Alaska in August 2022. A high wind and coastal flooding advisory is in effect from early Sunday morning through Monday for coastlines stretching from the Kuskokwim Delta all the way to the North Slope.

Golovin has been singled out as one community that could feel the impacts most by this latest system. The weather service predicts that water levels could reach up to eight to 13 feet above normal high tide line. Many homes, the school, the fuel tank farm and the local store could be inundated.

During Merbok, winds in Golovin reach above 60 mph, knocking out power lines which later destroyed freezers full of summer subsistence catches. Water rose to as high as 12.5 feet in some places, floating homes off their foundations. Massive waves, meanwhile, chewed away layers of beach sand and sod that, for the first time, fully exposed swaths of permafrost.

With more of the same expected, Golovin’s tribal president Dean Peterson said Friday that heavy equipment operators were busy making temporary berms to shield its shoreline in the Golovnin Lagoon, an otherwise quiet cove tucked behind a bay from the Norton Sound.

From Nome to Shishmaref, local officials are urging residents to stay weather-aware, follow forecasts, and have emergency plans in place in case evacuations are needed.

Nome

In Nome, the city held an emergency planning meeting on Friday afternoon with agencies such as US Coast Guard, Nome Volunteer Fire Department, Norton Sound Health Corporation and Alaska State Troopers stating their readiness.

AST Sgt. Christopher Rafferty said he has four troopers to stand ready.

NSHC’s Kelly Bogart says all village clinics are prepared and have been sent bottle water, the ER and Acute Care departments stand ready, generators are ready in case of a power outage in Nome. She said patients in transit from Anchorage to Nome and on to their home villages were encouraged to wait with their travels to the region so they don’t get stranded in Nome.

NEST and the Day Shelter are open for the whole weekend, and rides are available to get to either place.

Russell Rowe with Bering Air reported that the airline will keep their fleet in Nome and move their aircraft inside the hangars, but is prepared to assist in emergencies – if it’s safe to fly – to help with search and rescues or medivacs if necessary. When flights resume after the storm, he said, they will operate at maximum capacity.

As of Saturday evening, the city issued no evacuation orders, but the Rec Center is the designated community emergency shelter.

At Nome’s port, a stranger helped pull one of the last remaining boats out of the harbor; neighbors scaled a roof to tack on a few more nails. On Saturday, the traffic on the Beam Road was busy as many residents hauled trash and big truckloads of various materials to the landfill.

Wednesday’s storm already damaged the Nome-Council Road east of Cape Nome. The DOT advised that the road is closed at MP14 until further notice. With the current weather conditions, it is best to avoid traveling beyond this point for now, the DOT advised.

Stores had run out of emergency lamps and lights as residents get ready for the storm which may bring power outages. Empty shelves in the produce section and long checkout lines at the local grocery stores evidenced that Nome residents are getting ready for yet another storm.

The city of Nome on Saturday afternoon sent out a public service announcement about potential impacts of up to 10ft storm surges that may hit areas around the port, small boat harbor, Seppala Drive, the airport and Front Street. Expecting high winds with gusts up to 70 mph, the city asks residents to stay home, to not venture out on the shoreline or seawall. As of Saturday evening, no evacuations were advised.

Shishmaref

The National Weather Service predicts gusts up to 70 mph early Sunday morning through Monday, coming from South/Southeast transitioning to South/Southwest on Monday. Highest water is predicted to be Sunday afternoon through Monday evening, with water levels rising four to six feet above normal highest tide line.

The city’s mayor posted that the city will be open 24 hours. Safety patrols are organized and will start Sunday afternoon. Two crews were organized to fill sand bags to protect the sewage lagoons. Residents fear that if the lagoons are breached, the entire village could be contaminated. They also will try to fortify the north shore near the Native store as they old seawall is sinking. The community struggles with limited supplies and a short timeline, as they gather as many residents as possible to help fortify the shoreline.

Teller

In Teller, an emergency preparedness meeting was held Friday night at the school library, detailing everything from evacuation sites to emergency contacts. The village search and rescue crew has been assigned to track the storm. Department of Transportation officials from Nome inspected the 72-mile gravel road connecting the two communities. At the meeting, residents were warned: “Don’t wait last minute to evacuate.” As of Saturday evening, dog teams were relocated to higher-laying areas and residents of the lower-lying Teller townsite sought shelter with relatives at the new site.

Wales

In Wales, an incident commander has been assigned and an evacuation plan has been put in place. This includes seeking shelter at nearby Tin City some seven or so miles from the village – but only in a serious emergency. Otherwise, volunteer cooks have been assigned to make meals for emergency crews. And generators purchased from Merbok relief funding will be relied upon in case of any power outages.

Anna Oxereok, meanwhile, praised the local high schoolers who are delivering stove oil to elders and digging trenches to release trapped floodwaters from last week’s storm surge, October 8. “It warms my heart to see them help out in this way,” she said.

While storms are serious business, the collective strength of community to weather through them is often what people remember most.

Koyuk

Highest water levels are expected midday Sunday through midday Monday. Water levels may be 10-16 feet above the highest high tide line. Winds 30–50 mph, gusting to 70 mph.

People began pulling their boats in on Wednesday and prepping for the storm. The school is available as an evacuation site if needed.

Shaktoolik

Highest water levels are expected midday Sunday through midday Monday. Water levels may be 7-13 feet above the highest high tide line. Winds are forecasted to hit 30–50 mph, gusting to 70 mph.

People can voluntarily evacuate to Unalakleet or up the Shaktoolik River to the Youth Camp. Some are evacuating to personal cabins or camps up the river. The school will serve as a shelter and evacuation muster point.

Unalakleet

Highest water levels are expected midday Sunday through midday Monday. Buildings close to the riverbank may flood. Water levels may be seven to 12 feet above the highest high tide line. Winds are forecasted to be 30–50 mph, gusting to 70 mph.

Evacuation is optional. The most vulnerable residents have been given the option to move to the elder facility. Backup options are the community hall and the school. For those who chose to evacuate, it is recommended to do so by Saturday night as winds will be at their strongest by 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Emergency contacts for Unalakleet: Police Department: 907-625-1359. If there are power issues, call UVEC at 907-625-1292. The NSHC nurse call line is 944-586-8773.

St. Michael

Highest water levels are expected midday Sunday through midday Monday. Water levels may be 6-11 feet above the highest high tide line. Winds 30–50 mph, gusting to 70 mph.

St. Michael began prepping for the weekend storm earlier this week and reviewed their Small Community Emergency Response Plan.

Stebbins

Highest water levels are expected midday Sunday through midday Monday. Water levels may be 6-11 feet above the highest high tide line. Winds 30–50 mph, gusting to 70 mph.

Stebbins is boarding up public facilities. Those leaving their houses for higher ground need to turn off their circuit breakers. They are bringing vehicles up to high ground.

The IRA building is open to the general public, and city trucks are transporting people to the St. Michael IRA and St. Michael city gym. Those going to St. Michael will need to bring their own food and supplies. The point incident command is Ward Walker, who can be reached at 907-944-1222.