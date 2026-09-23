Quyanna Care Center celebrates expansion

On September 17, a crowd of patients, families and Norton Sound Health Corporation board members gathered in the newly expanded Quyanna Care Center, or QCC, to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new space.

The $43.5 million project effectively doubled the square footage of the center, upped the number of beds from 18 to 30, added more communal space, an outdoor deck and renovated the kitchen.

Assistant Director of Nursing Elizabeth Coler said one of the main drivers of the project was the growing waitlist to get into the center. Patients housed at QCC are able to remain in the region they’re from, closer to their families. “It brought more opportunity for us to have more people living here from the region. We couldn’t do that without space,” she said. “The biggest impact is just having more elders closer to their families.”

The center tries to incorporate culturally relevant activities like dancing and drumming and takes donations of fish, musk ox, moose and other foods.

In September 2021, the board approved a capital budget that included planning and design of the expansion. Cornerstone General Contractors was the builder. Pilings were driven in 2023 and construction started in 2024. September 1 of this year, residents moved into the new space.

Just outside an expanded common area with two story high ceilings, the new deck stretches with views of the ocean and the east side of town.

A covered space allows residents to be outside even in inclement weather, and a glass balustrade keeps the views unimpeded.

“It’s big enough to where if you’re living with dementia, you might think that you actually went somewhere,” said Coler. “You kind of lose a little bit of that cabin fever.”

The new patient rooms have a lift that traverses more of the room for patients with mobility issues, and more space to allow carers to assist patients. It’s easier to move around in maneuver around in a wheelchair, too. “The rooms are a little bit bigger, so it gives us a little bit more ease of access for those individuals that are unable to move very well,” said Activities Coordinator Brett Morris. “This helps us get in and have more room to give care.”

The new expansion adds another activity room, more public restrooms, a wheelchair washing station and more space for nurses.

Quyanna Care Center is open to anyone who qualifies for long-term care, although many of the patients are Elders. Qualifying for that care involves an application process and approval from the state of Alaska. “If you have needs that the family cannot take care of at home, like you need help transferring yourself from your bed to your wheelchair, or you need help dressing, bathing, eating, those are all called activities of daily living,” said Coler. “Those are all things that, if you can’t do them independently, qualify for you to be here.”

The cost burden goes to the patient but NSHC helps them to apply for Medicaid or other assistance, according to Coler.

In the kitchen, staff served up food to residents and visitors there to celebrate the grand opening. Part of the renovation included revamping the kitchen. Previously, food would be brought in by kitchen staff. Now, food is brought in pans and served in the kitchen, allowing the smell to signal to residents it’s time to eat. “We’re not cooking down here, but if the food is in a big pan and is sitting out, the smell wafts out,” said Coler.

With the expansion, eight or nine more full-time certified nursing assistants are needed and two or three more nurses, said Coler. Morris’ position as activities coordinator was also included in the expansion.

Inside the new day room at the center, light was streaming through large windows. The Nome St. Lawrence Island Dancers and King Island Dance Group were performing, and the space was filled with patients and guests enjoying the music and food. The expanse of daylight coming in is part of keeping patients healthy. “A lot more windows gives them a lot more sunlight, open views to see town and see the ocean,” said Morris.