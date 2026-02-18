Port is Nr. 1 legislative priority for city

In a special meeting on Monday, the Nome Common Council passed a resolution that set the city’s state and federal legislative priorities. The number one priority is the Port of Nome expansion, seeking $300 million from the state and federal government to fund the city’s portion of the port construction, specifically for phase 1B of the multi-year project to expand the port and turn it into a deep draft port facility. Port Director Joy Baker explained that phase 1A funding is approved but she said that phase 1B “is the mountain we are looking at.”

The second priority is financing an 18-plex Teacher/Law enforcement housing complex to alleviate the chronic housing crunch in Nome and to offer stable housing to school district teachers and Nome Police Department employees. The cost of the long-in-the-planning project has skyrocketed from $7 million to $17 million.

The city seeks $9 million in their legislative agenda to help get the housing complex finally under construction.

Priority number three seeks $9.5 million for water and wastewater improvements.

The fourth priority, with a $14 million price tag, seeks to put up a structure near NJUS powerplant for the purpose of storing utility, public works and emergency response equipment. Baker explained that the structure, in addition for being a shop and storage building, would have offices and quarters for forward operating military services, Coast Guard, Navy and the like.

The last priority is seeking $1.8 million for a covered multi-use recreational structure to cover the ice rink next to the Rec Center. The vision is to use the non-heated structure as an ice rink from October through April, and in the summer time as an outdoor basketball or soccer space. Part of the funds would also be used for improvements to the Rec Center, like the fire suppression system and locker room improvements.