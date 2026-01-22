Port Commission discuss building of a bathhouse and laundry facility at small boat harbor

The Nome Port Commission in last week’s meeting focused mainly on the one action item on the docket: a proposal for a bathhouse and laundry facility located at the Small Boat Harbor.

Port Director Joy Baker introduced the proposal to the commissioners, noting that the designs included in the agenda packet were from 2017. “There’s been a lot of interest in establishing something like this, so we thought we would bring it back, revisit it, maybe modify the design a bit – this was supposed to be fairly large, perhaps we consider scaling it a little differently,” she said.

The proposed facility would be located in a vacant lot between the Harbormaster’s office and Norton Sound Seafood Plant. There would be two toilets, four showers, and a laundry room with two washers and dryers, along with a mechanical and plumbing room, all with individual entrances.

Commissioner Derek McLarty said that while he was in favor of the facility, he did not think it should be located directly in the middle of the lot and said that putting it there might cut out room for other development. He suggested keeping the bath house where the impounded vehicles are located. “I feel like that’s some prime real estate that we should definitely not throw a bath house at,” he said, referring to the area between the Harbormaster office and NSSP.

Baker said that McLarty’s proposed area is already intended for expansion of the Harbormaster’s facilities and potentially storage. She said that the first location is open and not generating revenue right now.

McLarty asked if the facility was intended to be year-round or just seasonal. “I could see something like this being utilized almost year-round, if we’re not careful,” he said.

Baker said that facility is intended to be summer use only. “That could always be changed at the council table if they wanted to provide it as a laundry facility year-round,” she said. “I’ve never been very supportive of that being at the port, because I think there would be need for a significant amount of more washers and dryers if that was the case.”

Commissioner Erik Noet pointed out that the design had a lot of wasted space, especially in the layout for the maintenance room. He also brought up how the doors could be an issue. “One thing about doors is there a maintenance issue, especially exterior doors, whether it’s the weather or the wind or just the people’s abuse,” he said.

The commission voted to advance the proposal to the next stage of design. “This is the concept level to get the ball rolling, to look at updated numbers, and for you guys to play with the design, the location and all the factoring elements,” she said. “Then we go to the council and say, there’s a project we want to build, here’s where it’s going to go, and here’s what it’s going to cost.”

Other Business

Commissioners also spent time at the top of the meeting discussing the recent visit of representatives from the South Korean city of Busan, including Busan’s mayor, Heong-joon Park. The representatives met with city officials on January 6 and toured Nome’s port facilities, Norton Sound Seafood Plant and the Carrie M. McLain Memorial Museum.

Sheffield, who was present at the meeting, noted that the preparation seemed “last minute.”

She also said that she was surprised the meeting was closed to the public. “I think their opening words were like, ‘We’re here to hear. We’re here with transparency, and we’re here to listen, you know, talk with the whole community,’” she said.

Sheffield said that the visit drove home that the port commission has more to talk about what they can offer the community and visitors to the port. “Their first questions were, ‘Where are you going to bunker the fuel? What services are you going to provide to the port?’ I think those are things we should be talking about,” she said.

Lean said that the visitors were from a very different place and some of the questions they asked were out of context. He said that they wanted to know where vessels were pulled out of the water, and why the port was frozen. “They didn’t do their homework as well,” he said. “You know, we all could have done better.”

Lean said that he feels after driving around the port and seeing the facilities, the visitors had a better understanding of what Nome has to offer. “It’s not going to be a one-on-one with Busan. They’re just checking it out,” he said. “I don’t think we embarrassed ourselves.”

In a later comment, Baker said that delegation wasn’t prepared for the fact that Nome was frozen and had expected to see boat operations. The visit gave them an opportunity to see how the port and the private sector at the port operate. “They wanted to come and get an education,” she said. “I believe there will be follow up in a variety of ways.”

She also noted that City of Nome did not invite other entities to the meeting because the delegation requested a direct meeting. “When these folks request direct meetings with the city, we don’t take it upon ourselves to invite a bunch of others, because it’s not within our right,” she said. “As it wasn’t requested as a public meeting, we only brought three members of the council, three members of the commission, because that is required by the Open Meetings Act law.”

Looking ahead

As of January 9, eight cruise ships have confirmed they will dock in Nome during the 2026 season.

Baker said that the port will again put out a bid for repairs to the West Gold Dock, which was damaged in 2024 by the cruise ship Roald Amundsen, docked there during a storm.

Baker also noted that the West Nome Tank Farm has finally been conveyed to the City of Nome.

The Snake River Mooring Project will have to wait until 2027 for construction to begin. Baker said that design still needs to go through another round of environmental planning. “We’re looking at fall [2026] to go out to bid. So, ‘27 construction,” she said.

McLarty asked about the tent designs discussed in the previous Port Commission meeting in November. The port plans to spend Commercial Passenger Vessel Tax earnings on tents that can be used by visitors to the harbor. McLarty suggested that the port auction off advertising space on the tents to local businesses.

Baker responded that they would have to make sure the design did not get too cluttered, but that it wasn’t a bad idea.

Sheffield also spoke in favor of the idea. “I think that’s an excellent idea, and I think it’s a way for people to promote locally here,” she said.

McLarty also suggested that a map of Nome be printed on the tent. “They can take a picture and walk around and look around, instead of having pamphlets and whatnot would be really helpful,” he said.

Baker suggested that a QR code that linked to a map could be an option.

The next port commission meeting is scheduled for February 19 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.