NTSB releases final report on Flight 445

Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board released the final report on their investigation of the February 6, 2025, Bering Air plane crash that killed the pilot and nine passengers aboard.

The NTSB said in a press release that inadequate airspeed management during severe icing conditions combined with an airplane loaded above its maximum gross weight led to the crash.

Bering Air flight 445, a regular commuter flight using a Cessna Caravan, left Unalakleet headed to Nome when the plane encountered “more severe icing conditions than forecast,” the report says.

The plane crashed on the sea ice, 32 miles east of Nome. According to the report, the Bering Air dispatcher who reviewed the day’s weather with the pilot before the first flight leg stated that the pilot was aware of the weather and conditions for the time and route of the accident flight based on the information available at the time and had no concerns.

About 38 minutes after departing, the flight encountered severe icing conditions, including supercooled large droplets. The airplane had a functioning ice protection system, which the pilot used during the flight’s encounter with icing conditions, NTSB says.

About 3:12 p.m., the Nome airport closed both of its runways for deicing, which was expected to take 10 to 15 minutes. The radar controller informed the pilot of the closure and suggested that he could “slow down a little bit” to prevent arriving before the runway was reopened. The report states that the pilot reduced engine power, and the airplane’s airspeed decreased. By 3:20 p.m. the radar controller instructed the pilot to climb. The controller attempted to contact the pilot again 7 seconds later but received no response.

The NTSB said managing the airplane’s ice protection system increased the pilot’s workload when preparing for an approach to Nome Airport, which had temporarily closed its runways for deicing. The NTSB determined those demands degraded the pilot’s situational awareness, which led to the airspeed decay until the airplane entered an aerodynamic stall from which the pilot did not recover. The airplane’s operation above its maximum gross weight further reduced its stall margin, leaving less room for recovery.

“The tragedy of Flight 445 was not the result of a single failure, but a series of preventable breakdowns that eroded critical safety margins,” said NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, who was on scene in Nome. “I’ve seen how Alaskan communities use aviation as a lifeline. Once implemented, our recommendations will make that lifeline safer and prevent other communities from experiencing similar heartbreak.”

The investigation also found that Bering Air’s flight risk assessment and operational control procedures failed to prevent routine overweight operations. Investigators identified a pattern of underreported aircraft weights on company load manifests, with several flights operating above weight limitations.

The NTSB issued new safety recommendations to the FAA, including calling for most charter, air taxi, and other operators to provide pilots with training on how to prevent and recover from a loss of control in flight.

The NTSB press release said, the board also reiterated previous recommendations calling for certificated dispatchers for most Part 135 operators, expanded use of flight data monitoring programs, broader load manifest requirements for Part 135 operations, and crash-resistant flight recorder systems for certain aircraft. Part 135 operators are commercial aviation companies certified by the FAA to fly charter flights, air taxis and specific cargo operations.

In a letter to the FAA administrator, chairwoman Homendy wrote that they recommend in collaboration with the National Weather Service to develop a graphical forecast depicting potential areas of supercooled large droplet icing conditions and make this information available for pilots.

Bering Air also faces wrongful death lawsuits filed earlier this year by five of the crash victims’ families.

In a detailed report published by the Alaska Beacon, aviation writer Colleen Mondor points out that aviators in Alaska are still reeling from the crash as it involved Bering Air, which had an excellent safety record. Mondor also writes that the air speed in icing conditions should have command the most attention from the report. “Understanding air speed, many Alaska pilots say, far more than weight, is how to prevent future accidents like flight 445,” she wrote.

In response to a request for comment, Bering Air President Russell Rowe said in an email to the Nugget, “The loss of Flight 445 will always weigh heavily on the Bering Air family. As we move forward, we want the public to know that we remain committed to providing safe, reliable air service that the people of Western Alaska depend on every day. Safety has always been and will continue to be our highest priority. Our hearts remain with the families, friends, and communities affected by this tragedy.”