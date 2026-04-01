Nome joins nationwide “No Kings” protest

On Saturday, March 28, just over a dozen Nomeites gathered at Anvil City Square to take part in a “No Kings” protest. Nationwide, thousands of planned protests garnered millions of attendees.

Conner Thomas, holding a sign that proclaimed, ‘Diversity makes Nome (and the USA) strong,’ said the protestors were out to protest the state of the country under the current Trump administration. He cited the war in Iran, the cuts on federal programs, tariffs, what he called an “unbelievable level of corruption” and efforts by the administration to stamp out diversity. “There’s just too many issues to go through,” he said.

Betsy Brennan was buttoned up in her winter gear, perched on a snow pile. She said that the rally came out of a sense of dissatisfaction and anger with the current presidential administration. “A lot of us feel strongly that the administration is heading in a horribly wrong direction,” she said. “This is our small way of showing how we feel.”

Brennan said some people driving by honked their horns or gave a thumbs up to show support. “Some people don’t like it, and that’s okay,” she said. “We’re just expressing our right to tell people how we feel peacefully and respectfully, and if other people feel differently, they surely have the same right as we do.”

Joni Yakunin heard about the protest through social media. She said that gathering to protest gives everyone a sense of strength and solidarity. “We give the government power,” she said. “It’s a loan to them, and they are abusing their power, especially this corrupt president who thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants. He belongs in prison.”

Karen Olanna echoed that sentiment of solidarity. “We are gathering together to offer each other moral support as we worry about our country’s institutions being eroded by Trump,” she said.

Josie Bourdon was carrying a large poster emblazoned with a peace sign. She said that the last time she came out to protest, it was because of President Trump’s remarks on acquiring Greenland. This time, it’s about war in Iran and its effects on the economy and cost of living. “That’s why I have this peace sign, because we feel the effects of war throughout the world,” she said. “We know of friends and family who are in the military, so we’re always concerned about their welfare as they fight on behalf of America.”

Bourdon added that the protest was not affiliated with any one side of the political compass and that the protestors were not advocating for anyone to join any political party. “I think we just want to stay and stand up for the US Constitution and our democratic rights,” she said. “I think we want people to live through democracy.”

Amanda Van Vliet Snyder, the pastor of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Nome, stood next to Bourdon, carrying a rebel flag from the Star Wars franchise. She said that the flag symbolized an “anti-empire” sentiment. For her, coming out to protest on Saturday was partially in line with her faith, and partially in line with standing up for other. “To me, it’s about love,” she said. “We have been called to love, and I don’t see a lot of love in our country today.”