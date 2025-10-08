Nome has a new mayor; voters approve sales tax increase

By Diana Haecker |

Despite wind-driven rain during a proper Nome fall storm on election day, 424 Nome voters found their way to the polls and elected a new mayor for Nome.

Ken Hughes won a decisive mandate with 265 votes over incumbent John K. Handeland, who received 137 votes. There were 24 write-ins.

On the ballot was also the question if the city shall raise the sales tax by one point to 6 percent. The proposition was narrowly approved by 216 votes saying ‘Yes’, to 208 votes saying ‘No.’

Adam R. Lust, running for office for the first time in Nome, received 366 votes for his bid to serve on the Nome Common Council, Seat E, a three-year term. There were 33 write-ins. Lust was the only candidate for a seat currently held by Cameron Piscoya, who decided to not run for re-election.

Longtime Nome Common Council member Mark Johnson won handily with 383 votes cast for him. There were 19 write-ins.

Larry W. Pederson was re-elected to hold Utility Board Seat D, a three-year term, with 362 votes. There were 37 write-ins.

Utility Board Seat D saw no candidate. The utility board will make a recommendation for the Nome Common Council to approve a candidate to fill the seat.

School Board Seat A, a three-year term, was also not contested and remains with incumbent Darlene Trigg, who received 360 votes. There were 28 write-ins.

Marjorie Kunaq Tahbone received 377 votes and was re-elected to School Board Seat E, also a three-year term.

City Clerk Dan Grimmer cautioned that the numbers are unofficial and preliminary until the election will be canvassed on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 5:30 p.m. by the Nome Common Council.