Nome celebrates Memorial Day

For a short while, the sky was crying as Nome veterans gathered at 11 a.m. on Front Street for the annual Memorial Day parade to the Nome Belmont Cemetery. By the time the parade reached Seppala Drive, the sprinkling rain let up and parade participants arrived dry at cemetery.

The flag bearers took their position behind a podium decorated in red, white and blue. The solemn atmosphere was punctuated by the innocent chatter of birds, flitting about as people visited with each other in hushed voices.

The ceremony began with the playing of the National Anthem. The Nome Girl Scouts led in the Pledge of Allegiance in both English and Inupiaq.

Peggy Darling emceed the somber proceedings and read the Governor’s proclamation, declaring May 25, 2026 as Memorial Day.

To the backdrop of veterans holding the flags of the United States, Alaska, POW MIA and the VFW, Darling held a speech honoring the service members, to remember their achievements, courage and dedication. “The service members we honor today came from all walks of life,” Darling said. “But they shared several fundamental qualities: they possessed courage, pride, determination, selflessness, dedication to duty and integrity – all qualities needed to serve a cause greater than oneself.”

American soldiers have fought and died on the battlefield to defend Americans’ freedom, she said. She thanked the service members present and acknowledged the hole that is left in the families of service members who never returned home. “I also would like to thank the family members of any service member, we know you have lived through difficult times and often lifted a heavy load to keep the home fires going.”

“Today people throughout the country gather together to remember, to honor and to pay gratitude to those who have served our country,” she said. “Our gathering is just one small spark in the nationwide celebration, but it’s one small way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can live in freedom.”

Tomas Paniataaq, member of the VFW post 9569 stepped up to the podium and delivered a short speech.

“Today is a sad for us remembering those who have departed,” he said. He said that this year he wanted to remember the people who have passed by saying their names. He named a few of his family. He encouraged others to say the names of their departed loved ones and soon people in the audience began saying names.

Paniataaq then noted the staggering numbers of veterans who died by suicide. “Studies have shown that 140,000 veterans have passed since 2001, that is more than 6,000 suicides per year,” he said. Studies show that veterans have a 58 percent higher suicidal risk, he said. “Please reach out to get support, from the VA, the hospital behavioral health services, reach out to a friend when you’re feeling down so we can stop this pandemic of losing our service members to suicide.”

As Nicholas Reader played taps, Bering Air’s Huey helicopter, which has flown missions in the Vietnam War, flew overhead. The procession then went down to the Snake River to pay their respects to those lost at sea. Pastor Bertha Koweluk led the group in prayer before the Huey helicopter whirred by, slowed down and hovered in front of the assembled crowd. Veteran Jake Kenick, riding shotgun in the helicopter, tossed a wreath in honor of the fallen seamen into the river.