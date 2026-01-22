Man charged with attempted murder

A Nome man was charged with four counts of attempted murder in the first degree , several counts of assault, coercion, domestic violence assault and assault in the presence of children after Nome Police officers responded to a domestic violence call on January 10.

According to court documents, Michael Lingo, 35, had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend with whom he has a child, after he entered her residence in a highly intoxicated state.

Lingo turned violent against the woman, placing her in fear for her life. When officers arrived on scene, Lingo was uncooperative and threatened to kill them if they tried to enter the apartment.

Lingo had an active arrest warrant and was on conditions of release in a separate case that included not to contact the woman, not to return to her residence and not to consume alcohol. Officers obtained a search warrant to enter the residence. Before they entered, Lingo came out the door with a shiny object pointed to his head, which turned out to be a airsoft pistol, then retreated back inside the apartment.

Lingo threatened a police officer that he would “blow his head off” if he came through the door. As the officers could hear children screaming and crying in the apartment, they entered the apartment. Lingo grabbed on to department issued shotgun of one officer and wouldn’t let go, placing that officer in fear that he may get shot. Other officers intervened and a struggle ensued. Eventually, the officers were able to subdue Lingo and placed him under arrest. During transport the death threats continued.

Lingo had his first felony appearance in court on January 11. He was assigned a public defender. An attorney with the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions represents the state.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place in the Nome Courthouse on January 21.