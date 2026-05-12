Join The Nome Nugget for a party on May 14!

We take many things for granted. The water flowing out of the tap. The clean air we breathe. The groceries available to us at the store. And the local newspaper.

The Nome Nugget is one of those things that has been a constant for 126 years in Nome and this region.

On Thursday, May 14, we celebrate this fact and would like to cordially invite you join us, meet the Nugget team, hear the highlights of our reader survey presented by Jenni Monet and hear from a young journalist why news matters to all generations.

Local News Day was a national effort to shine the light on the important work that local news organizations do to inform the citizenry of what’s going on in our communities. Due to inclement weather in Nome on that April day that the whole nation celebrated the Local News Day, we postponed our celebration and are holding it this week, on Thursday, May 14.

We begin with a lunch presentation starting at noon with lunch provided, at the Foster Room in the Richard Foster Building (museum, library and Katirvik building). Jenni Monet, an award-winning investigative journalist, assisted The Nome Nugget with a reader survey held in March/April. She will be presenting on the findings and results.

Beginning at 4 p.m., invite you to come and mingle with the Nugget crew, take a peak behind the curtain how our weekly newspaper gets put together. We will have tasty home-made finger foods (savory and sweet puff pastries made from scratch – yum!) and serve refreshments. Meet our team, hear the Nugget survey results, see a very short Nugget documentary and hear from our young journalists who represent the next generation of news in whatever form that will take. And tell us what you think. What we can explain better. What we get right and what could be improved.

Come and join us to celebrate the fact that Nome and the region is not a news desert and that we can claim to be home to Alaska’s Oldest Newspaper. Connect with us and find out what you can do to support this great treasure we have in Nome and the region.

See you there!

Diana Haecker and Nils Hahn

The Nome Nugget Publishers

When: Thursday, May 14, 2026

What time: Noon – 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Foster Room, Richard Forster Building

Zoom link: Noon – 1:30 pm https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87473075920?pwd=i9sIaKUatxa8B4e6O1slBTzZodri

Zoom link: 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89042579986?pwd=4K0uyrFL9XzWlP3bZvt2gmlb9PUC7a.1