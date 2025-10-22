If government shutdown continues, SNAP benefits will be cut off Nov. 1

The state of Alaska announced on Monday that as a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service has directed states to stop the issuance of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of November due to insufficient federal funds. “This means that Alaskans may not receive SNAP benefits for November, even if they are authorized to receive them,” says the Department of public Assistance’s website.

The federal government is in its third week of a shutdown as Congress is in a partisan standoff over a disagreement between Republicans and Democrats, as the latter aim to extend the Affordable Care Act health care subsidies that will sunset in December.

An estimated 66,471 Alaskans will not be issued their November benefits until funding is restored. According to data from the state, 862 families in the Nome Census area received SNAP benefits in the fiscal year 2024, at an average of $1,445 per month per household.

Asked about the contingency plan, Alaska Congressman Nick Begich said through spokesperson Silver Prout to the Nugget that “The plan is to vote and end this shutdown.”

Senator Dan Sullivan’s spokesperson Devyn Shea answered the Nugget’s question blaming the Democrats for failing to open the government and said “If the Democrats vote to open the government, then SNAP is funded.”

In Nome, Kawerak President Melanie Bahnke reached out to the congressional delegation and state legislators, also inquiring about contingency plans.

Bahnke said that Kawerak has limited Welfare Assistance funds that are available for eligible tribal members. “We’ve already exceeded this year’s Tribal Welfare Assistance budget by 1/3 because we stepped in to provide assistance when the State of Alaska fell behind processing applications and recertifications this year,” she said.

“This would be a humanitarian crisis,” she said. “This is causing undue stress on families who rely on these benefits to help meet their families’ basic needs. People in our region, who are eligible for SNAP benefits and have children to feed, should not be facing these stressors, with 10 days notice that they could be without the resources to provide food to their families. “

Nome Community Center operates the Nome Food Bank and is bracing for more demand. Kimberly Bishop, NCC’s executive director, said in an email to the Nugget that the Nome Food Bank has already seen a higher number of clients over the last few years due to increased cost of living and slower SNAP processing. “We can certainly expect an increase in number of clients and visits due to the SNAP cut in benefits,” she said. “The Nome Community Center will obviously do everything we can to help support people during this time, but this will require community support, too. Additional food donations and volunteers would go a long way in helping us!”