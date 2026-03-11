Iditarod Insights: All-in on dogs

Let’s talk about why these dogs and mushers do what they do as some Iditarod teams take their much-deserved 24-hour break close to the halfway point of the race.

Having an active dog mushing kennel is the most time consuming “hobby” one can imagine. Since there isn’t really any way to make money with a dog team or dog racing, a lot of people don’t understand why we chose the lifestyle of being a musher and maintaining a kennel. All this work, all of these expenses, all the headaches.

First, one needs to find property that is close to trails and allows for a dog kennel plus a residence. To operate a kennel, it costs at least $1,000 just in dog food to feed one dog for one year. Multiply that by 20 to 60 dogs per kennel Throw in veterinary costs, dog houses, hardware, sleds and one comes up with a pretty hefty bill.

What’s the reward, the reason for us to be doing this?

Plain and simple: It’s the love for the lifestyle of having a dog team, of being with this dog team and being dedicated to them, of traveling through incredible landscapes at the pace of a fast-trotting dog team covering the ground at 10 mph. It’s the joy of knowing the quirks and personalities of each member of this team. Knowing when they’re feeling off but also experiencing the moments of when it all comes together and they’re roaring to go for a 50-mile run with snack break at the halfway point. The feeling of strong 12 dogs running uphill. The moments at the end of the day when the whole yard has been out on an exciting run, gotten their warm meal, is tucked into their freshly-strawed dog houses, all the while looking at you with content and trusting eyes. The time when the entire yard erupts into a long howl after such a really good day.

The happiness that these dogs radiate when being treated with respect, love and admiration.

Sled dogs are amazing beings. A musher takes pride into treating them with consistently good care, a dry and warm dog house, plenty of good food, exercise and mental stimulation. If we achieve this year-round, the dogs view us mushers as top-notch and worth pulling their hearts out for.

Teamwork makes the dream work.