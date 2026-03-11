Home / News / House fire in Koyuk claims life of one person
FIRE— A residential fire in Koyuk claimed the life of one person on March 4.

Thu, 03/12/2026 - 2:49am admin
By Diana Haecker

In the early morning hours of March 4, a fire burned a residence in Koyuk to the ground, with one person presumed to have died.
Three people managed to get out of the house and did not report any injuries, according to Alaska State Troopers.
A fourth person, Trevor Savetilik, 23, remains unaccounted for.
Troopers said in a dispatch that investigators recovered human remains from the scene and that the remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.
Troopers and the Deputy Fire Marshal responded to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.
The investigation is ongoing, but there were no immediate signs of foul play. As of press time, the troopers did have any updates. The investigation is active and ongoing, AST information officer Tess Williams told the Nugget.

