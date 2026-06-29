Here is what's happening in Nome on Fourth of July

As the nation celebrates its 250th birthday, plans are shaping up for the 124th celebration of Independence Day, on Saturday, July 4.

Traditionally, the Anvil Mountain Run kicked off Fourth of July festivities in Nome at 8 a.m. However, organizers this year decided to hold the run a day earlier, on Friday, July 3. The reason: Several of the participants have mentioned that the date switch would be more convenient for weekend plans, said Reba Lean, one of volunteers organizing the run this year. “We have such a short summer, and a long weekend is a precious thing! We want to make the most of it, which is hard to do when there is a big run right in the middle of the weekend.” Runners can call Lean at 907-304-1521 for more information or just show up at 7:30 a.m. in front of City Hall. The run is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. The near 13-mile run starts on Front Street and follows Bering Street, Nome-Beltz highway to Anvil Mountain, climbing to the top and descending and back to Front Street.

At 11 a.m. the parade starts on Front Street.

After the parade, the City of Nome begins the patriotic program. The VFW Post #9569 presents the Color Guard. The Nome Girl Scouts lead the pledge of allegiance, followed by the singing of the National Anthem and the Alaska Flag Song by Jackie Reader. The Nome-St. Lawrence Island Dance Group provide the traditional welcome. The invocation will be held by Reverend Keith Bateman and followed by an address by City Manager Lee Smith.

And then the games will begin.

There will be tricycle, bike and foot races, a wheelbarrow race, 3-legged races, gunny sack races, egg races and the shoe scramble. And there will be the fan-favorite, the Chicken Race, which is a race of people wearing chicken suits. The pie-eating contest, sponsored by Hanson’s, is the final event.

As people have worked up an appetite with all the races going in, the Nome Kennel Club again will hold a hot dog sale fundraiser next to The Nome Nugget on Front Street.

The Nome Volunteer Fire Department will end the day’s festivities with the traditional ice cream social at Fire Hall.