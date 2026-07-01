Grand jury indicts man on 47 counts of sexual abuse crimes

Ulric Jeffery Ulroan, 48, was arrested in Nome and charged with 47 counts of sexual abuses of minors, sexual assaults and furnishing alcohol to a victim under 21, for alleged crimes against children in his care and a woman over 18 years of age, spanning a period of time from 2009 to 2025.

According to the indictment returned by a Bethel Grand Jury last week, the alleged abuses involved at least five victims. The indictment charged Ulroan, who is from Chevak but now lives in Nome, with Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, Indecent Exposure in the Second Degree, and Furnishing Alcohol to a Person Under 21. These charges relate to allegations that Ulroan sexually assaulted and abused various teenage girls between 2009 and 2025 in Chevak, Anchorage, Mountain Village and Nome.

After the Bethel Grand Jury returned a true bill, an arrest warrant was issued and Ulroan was arrested on June 24 on Bering Street in Nome.

Lead Investigator Brian Wassmann with the Western Major Crimes Unit of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation said the investigation began in January when the bureau received a tip by a person who had seen a post on social media about sexual abuse involving an alleged victim. The tip alleged that Ulroan sexually abused a 17-year-old girl in Chevak between 2009 and 2010. “We contacted the victim and got more information about the case, which led to identifying other victims,” Wassmann told the Nugget. According to an Alaska State Trooper’s press release, Ulroan was a certified foster parent from 2005 to 2023 and served as a high school girls basketball coach. He was the mayor of Chevak, studied to become a teacher, and wrote in a blog post that he planned to teach, and ultimately become Chevak school’s first principal and superintendent. In 2019, Ulroan and his wife received the Parents of the Year award from the Alaska Federation of Natives. According to Wassmann, Ulroan moved to Nome in 2024. During a court proceeding Ulroan said he works as a pilot for Bering Air.

Ulroan is held at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center in Nome and was arraigned in the Nome Court last week, where bail was set at $250,000 and he stated he would seek an attorney to represent him. On Tuesday, June 30, Ulroan appeared for a continued telephonic arraignment hearing in the Bethel Court. Ulroan stated that his wife is still working on finding an attorney, and despite exceeding the income threshold to qualify for a public defender, Judge William Montgomery temporarily appointed a counsel through the public defender office until Ulroan finds an attorney.

When the judge asked if anybody was on the phone to comment, a caller who identified herself as Ulroan’s daughter spoke up. She said she felt pressured into making the statements against her dad and that she wants to drop the charges brought against him. She said her dad has been a provider for the family. The judge said he cannot drop charges but that she can take the request to the attorneys to make a motion to drop charges related to her complaint.

Ulroan’s next court appearance is set for August 6.

The state filed a notice of aggravating factors, establishing the sheer number and severity of allegations and citing aggravating criteria for each charge. “The state contends that the defendant’s mandatory minimum if convicted of all counts at trial is 76 years and 5 days and maximum possible sentence is 1,490 years,” the state filing reads.

Investigator Wassmann said that in his time as a special investigator, he has not seen a case with these many counts of sexual abuse and assault.

Wassmann said that more victims may be involved, including victims in Nome and that his office is aware of more allegations of more sexual assaults that may have taken place between 2024 and 2025. Those cases are still being investigated. “In these types of crimes, it is very common when a perpetrator or suspect is arrested, that other victims come forward,” Wassmann said. “Our primary focus now is to encourage other victims that are out there, if there are any, and anybody else with information about the crimes that have been indicted, and any other crimes that we’re investigating, to please contact us.”

The bureau will investigate all the tips and information that come in, he said. The contact is (907) 451-5100.