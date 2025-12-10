Fireman’s Carnival a big success

Nomeites and visitors from around the region packed the Rec Center last Saturday night for the annual Fireman’s Carnival. People jostled for space at the bingo tables, waited in line for face paint, snow cones and the cake walk and admired the two shiny new snowmachines, beaconing as raffle prizes.

Nome Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim West Jr. said that the carnival is the big fundraiser of the year for the department. It helps pay for extra gear for the department’s 32 volunteer firefighters, scholarships for Nome-Beltz seniors and specialty training. “It’s our basic fundraiser for the year,” he said. “We’re very happy with the outcome, very thankful for the people of Nome.”

In addition to raising money for the NVFD, other groups showed up to fundraise. Bering Sea Lions Club served $40 a plate steak dinner in the bowling alley. The Nome Education Association partnered with the Nome-Beltz Student Council to put on the cakewalk. Middle schoolers fundraised for the annual trip to Washington, D.C. The Nome Girl Scouts sold snow cones to an eager crowd.

On the floor, the crowd waited in line to spin wheels for prizes. People played mini games and purchased hats and balloons, some of which ended up floating up to the Rec Center’s ceiling. The doors to the center were frosted over with condensation – it may have been below zero outside, but inside it was plenty warm due to the packed crowd.

By the bingo tables, participants were locked in heated competition. Players spilled onto the bleachers and floor, finding spots to sit wherever they could. Vanessa Tahbone and Derek Stepanoff had acquired a pile of winnings a few feet high – a giant stuffed bear, kitchenware, and a whole turkey. Stepanoff, with a big grin, said “Nine years a resident and first time winning!”

The much-anticipated raffle took place just after midnight. Winners did not have to be present to win. The West family (Tre, Rea and their children) walked away with the big prize – the 2026 Ski Doo snogo. Jeff Snyder won the 2025 Yamaha Sno Scoot snogo. Kathy Hammerstone won the iPhone and airpods. Aundrea Jorgensen took home the roundtrip Alaska Air tickets and PHS, aka Perry Saito, got the roundtrip Bering Air tickets. Debbie Karl and PK Electric each won an ounce of gold. N Nagaruk won a 65-inch flat screen TV. Caleb Cliver won a Winchester rifle and Carla Nayokpuk won a 20-gauge shotgun. Ben Koelsch, Tristan Matson and Chase Madden each had the winning tickets for a $1,000 local shopping spree. Martin Hensel won $1,000 in free freight on Northern Air Cargo. Christina Scott won a set of DeWalt tools and Roberta Ward won a Stihl chainsaw. Alex Morgan took home two Crowley gas cards and Doug Doyle won 100 gallons of heating fuel.

Whether people won or lost, Chief Jim West said he’s grateful for the community support. “We definitely appreciate the support of the community and different businesses,” he said.