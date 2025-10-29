Fall dust creates unhealthy levels of air quality in Nome

Achoo, grit itching the eyes and sand in one’s mouth just by walking down the street – those are signs of living in a veritable dust bowl in Nome these days.

Dust is a troublesome reality in Nome but recently, dust levels have reached highs that prompted Norton Sound Health Corporation to issue an air quality advisory. The levels neared the hazardous classification and NSHC advised that everyone should avoid exercise or work outside, use an air purifier, keep doors and windows shut, and wear an N95 mask if they do venture outside. Those most at risk from high levels of dust are adolescents, Elders, pregnant women, and those with heart or lung conditions.

Norton Sound Health Corporation’s Health Resources and Services Administration Coordinator Megan MacKiernan said that the larger dust particles present in Nome cause an immediate, if short term, effect.

“That dust is getting caught in nose hairs,” she said. “The longer we’re exposed, the less effective those hairs are.”

While people with prior respiratory conditions will suffer the most, exposure to the dust is not good for anyone. She said that there are community and environmental steps that can be taken to mitigate dust, such as driving slower. People should try and limit their time outside and if they are outside, she encourages them to wear a mask.

“Wearing a mask outside is probably a good idea,” she said.

City of Nome Public Works Director Cole Cushman said that having dust on the roads is normal this time of year. In the summertime, the city utilizes calcium chloride on the gravel roads and water on the very few paved roads to keep the dust down.

In the fall, he said, keeping the dust down becomes tricky, because when watering the roads, the water freezes and a lot of the dust takes the form of dirt-covered ice crystals. That means that wetting down the roads only works to an extent because too much water will create a new problem of too much ice, he said.

In an interview Friday, he said that the city has been using the water truck sparingly the past week.

“We don’t want to create a dangerous situation on the road with ice,” he said.

Communications Manager with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities in Fairbanks Danielle Tessen said in an email Monday that generally, roads are treated with water trucks, dust palliatives in warmer months, and proper grading and drainage.

The Nome office of the DOT put out a notice Tuesday that they were planning on spraying down water to control the dust and that drivers should watch out for icy roads.

Bering Straits Native Corporation’s Director of External Affairs and Public Relations Marleanna Hall said via email that BSNC, which operates the Sound Quarry at Cape Nome, is doing their part mitigate dust. “Our companies have made efforts to address community concerns, including implementing speed controls, applying dust suppressants and water, sweeping the highway, and using gravel tire scrubbers,” she said.

Director of the Office of Environmental Health at NSHC Austin Ahmasuk said that dust in the air this time of year is not a new occurrence, and that dust in the air has been an issue since he was a kid. Other than driving slower to avoid kicking dust up and taking less-trafficked roads, he said that people can reach out to the city and state about the issue.

“A great thing that folks can do is advocate to the City of Nome and the State of Alaska,” he said.

The sensor that monitors the air quality levels is located at the radio station KNOM on Third Avenue and is part of an ongoing project by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation to place air quality monitors that allow communities to check real-time conditions. The Air Quality Index reports daily air quality. When levels are above 101 on the scale, anyone in an “at risk” group should avoid the prolonged and strenuous activity. When levels climb above 301, everyone should avoid outdoor physical activity.

The dust particles plaguing Nome this week fall into the PM10 category on the Air Quality Index scale. PM10, or particulate matter, particles are small – roughly a fifth the size of a human hair – but high levels can affect one’s health, causing breathing and respiratory issues.

NSHC notified the public Tuesday, October 28 that air quality levels continued to fluctuate throughout the day. During commute times in the morning and NSHC said that dust is unlikely to settle until there’s rain or snow in Nome, which means that anyone in an at-risk group should exercise caution about being outside during the morning and afternoon commutes.

Megan MacKiernan emphasized that people who have respiratory problems should talk to medical professionals if they aren’t feeling well.

“Folks who have health concerns and are having trouble breathing, come in to the emergency department,” she said. “If you’re having a lot of trouble, call 911.”