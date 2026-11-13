FAA nationwide ground stop does not affect flights within Alaska

UPDATE; The ground stop has been lifted

The ground stop of all planes by the Federal Aviation Administration does not affect Alaska.

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop of all planes at “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety" but failed to mention that the grounding of planes does not affect Alaska.

According to Tim Thompson, spokesperson for Alaska Airlines, this ground stop does not include intra-Alaska flights.

The Alaska Airlines terminal in Nome is still open.

Bering Air’s Russell Rowe confirmed that Bering Air flights are operational and flying today.

Without specifying that the ground stop did not include Alaska, Dept. of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the ground stop order comes after “communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers” occurred. FAA technicians are investigating the issue.

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as more information becomes available.