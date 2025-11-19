Delay in SNAP benefits caused regional effects

The delay in SNAP benefits caused immediate effects in the Bering Strait region. Community aid organizations sprung into action while local grocery stores saw fewer customers and a drop in sales.

SNAP benefits were delayed as a result of the federal government shutdown that lasted from October 1 to November 12.

Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolutions bill that funds the federal government through January 30, 2026. SNAP benefits will be funded through September 30, 2026.

SNAP benefits were not issued on the first of the month, leaving around 66,000 Alaskans without food assistance payments. When the benefits were issued, only half the amount was sent out. The state planned to issue SNAP benefits on a week-by-week basis but stopped after the federal government ordered states to stop issuing any benefits. After the federal government reopened November 12, SNAP payments were sent out in full.

SNAP benefits were released to Alaskans on or by Friday, November 14.

In Nome, the Nome Community Center and Kawerak created food aid boxes that were distributed November 3, 5 and 7. Norton Sound Health Corporation Public Relations Manager Reba Lean said that NSHC employees assisted by packing the food aid boxes. Kawerak tapped into an emergency fund and drew out a one-time sum of $311,340 to cover that first week of missed benefits for the region. They reached that number by taking the amount normally issued in SNAP benefits in the Nome Census Area each month and dividing by four to calculate what was needed for one week. That money funded the food aid boxes handed out by the Nome Community Center and was also distributed to village IRAs to be passed out to individual community members. Kawerak was only able to issue that aid for the first week of November.

Nome Covenant Church hosted a potluck on Monday, November 3. Volunteers dropped off hot food for that evening’s meal and prepackaged food that those in need could take home. Youth Pastor James Ventress said that the church had more supplies show up in the mail that they will keep a hold of for a rainy day. He said that it seemed like people were mostly over the hump. “We’re just always willing to respond,” he said.

Ventress said that the church also cooks meals for the NEST shelter once a week.

Stores across the region noticed a dip in sales. Stores in Savoonga, White Mountain, Koyuk, Shaktoolik and Unalakleet all reported less sales at the start of the month.

Aggie Katongan of the Unalakleet Native Store said Friday that there was a big drop in sales that was still ongoing.

Ally Jackson, the manager at Koyuk Native store, said that the store normally sells a lot on the first day of each month, which did not happen this month. “First two weeks, it was really slow,” she said. Jackson said that once the Kawerak funds and the halved SNAP benefit funds came in, sales picked back up.

Pastor Amanda Snyder, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Nome, said that while the church didn’t host a community meal or food drive, they are applying for a grant that would help them with providing a meal to the NEST shelter once a month. Snyder said that the grant would help them purchase supplies for their once a month soup dinners at the NEST.