After the November 9 Nome Common Council meeting was canceled, according to Mayor Ken Hughes for the lack of business, the Council sat through a marathon two hour and 40-minute meeting last Monday. Indeed, the only new business item on the Nov. 9 agenda was a resolution supporting a temporary moratorium on seabed mining in Alaska. The resolution was not on the agenda in this week’s meeting, instead the Council heard a presentation from Alaska representatives of the Mineral Management Administration as they consider information on a potential offshore mining lease in federal waters of Norton Sound. The MMA representatives walked the council through a similar presentation as was held in a public meeting last week (see story on page 1). Commenting on the push to consider a seabed mining lease offshore, Council Member Adam Lust quoted out of a Congressional Research Service report that the two roles the MMA has (formerly known as the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management, or BOEM) – evaluating where critical minerals exist and leasing submerged lands- there seems to be a priority of leasing as no robust industry requests exist. “So, rushing a Norton Sound sale without demonstrated demand is a solution looking for a problem, and a ‘If we build it, they will come’ approach that looks less like sound resource management and more like political giveaways,” Lust said.

Joel Immaraj with MMA Alaska responded that every five or seven years, one to two companies express interest in permitting, specifically in Norton Sound. “So, we’ve gotten some general interest from companies asking about the permitting process for Norton Sound,” he said.

Council member Mark Johnson wanted to know how the agency is communicating with the community to engage and solicit comments. Letters to tribes and Native corporations to invite consultations, was the answer, as well as interested people can be added to the agency’s mailing list.

In a previous council meeting, Anna Rose McArthur, Marine Advocate at Kawerak Inc., presented on the unknowns of deep-sea mining, which has not been commercial done anywhere in the world. She asked the council to consider a resolution calling for a moratorium, but Mayor Hughes found the proposed language inflammatory. The city clerk reworded the resolution, which was included in the Nov. 9 agenda but it disappeared from this week’s agenda.

In a later comment, council member Kohren Green requested that the resolution be brought back on the agenda for the next meeting.

ADF&G Survey

The council also heard preliminary results from this year’s survey conducted by the subsistence division of Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game. ADF&G partnered with the City of Nome and gathered comprehensive harvest and use data through a combination of household surveys, ethnographic interviews and participant observation in the spring and summer of 2026. “Prior to the division conducting the study, the department had very little data on the rate of participation in moose hunting by Nome residents, their success rate, or any other insight into whether Nome residents were generally meeting their needs for moose or not,” said researcher Jane Litvin. A proposal to be considered in the January Board of Game meeting will address the Amount Necessary for Subsistence, or ANS, for moose. The data showed that 34 households try to get a moose, but only 14 succeed.

The concern behind proposal 32 to be considered at the Board of Game meeting, is whether Nome residents have a reasonable opportunity to harvest enough moose, particularly given recent seasons which were described as very short and sometimes closed by emergency order. Fish and Game said the survey can inform the board’s decision, but it does not by itself determine whether low success reflects the short season, moose availability, or both. The council voted to allow the draft data to be shared with the Board of Game for its deliberations.

NJUS woes

Part of the council’s packet was a letter to the Nome Joint Utilities board from Katie O’Connor, lodging a complaint against the fuel surcharge increase and the “deficient financial management from the Utility General Manager.”

She demanded the utility to show their work on the surcharge calculation; restore the line-item billing as currently the electricity rate and the fuel surcharge are not separated in NJUS bills. She asked to convene a joint oversight session with the Nome Common Council to publicly review “examine financing costs of the $8.6 million revenue anticipation note, and establish firm, enforceable deadlines for delivering the 2026 budget and the 2022-2025 independent audits.”

The council passed a motion to convene a joint oversight session with the Nome Common Council and the NJUS board.

Pull-tabs ordinance and revenue

During public comments, Alex Thomson, President of the Bering Sea Lions Club, urged the council to reconsider bring back the pull-tab ordinance which would ease the tax burden on the charities engaged in pull-tabs. Under a current formula, that would cost the city about $350,000 in tax revenue and council member Scot Henderson repeatedly insisted that until additional revenue is found to make up for that loss, he’d be a no vote. However, the council scheduled several work sessions to tackle additional revenue streams – fuel tariffs and an excise tax on alcohol, tobacco and marijuana – and Henderson signaled he’d even be open to scrap taxing charitable pull-tabs altogether. “The pull tab issue is not going to go away. I fully acknowledge that, and I do support actually not just changing the tax structure to an ideal net instead of the gross sales. I actually support completely exempting pull tabs from sales tax simply because of the work that’s going to be required just to capture $50,000 or $60,000 a year instead of $350,000, it’s probably not worth the city’s time to deal with it,” Henderson said. “I would also like to see in January’s work session when we look at the potential revenue we can generate from a fuel tariff and from an excise tax on alcohol and tobacco and marijuana, that we also look at the fiscal impact at the same time of restructuring or exempting pull tabs.”

Student representative Lane Schuerch delivered a comprehensive report to the council, asking for actionable ways in which the council and the city as an organization can increase support and engagement with the student body. The report earned the kudos from council members. “I think that’s the best student council rep report that I heard in 10 years,” said council member Johnson.

The council will meet next on December 14, the last meeting for the year, before diving into a few work sessions dealing with ideas on diversifying revenue with the goal to create a sustainable city budget.