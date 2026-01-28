City hires former NPD Chief Mike Heintzelman as Interim Chief of Police

A familiar face will be returning to serve at the helm of the Nome Police Department as former NPD Chief Mike Heintzelman was hired on a six-month contract to become interim Chief of Police.

Chief William Crockett has not extended his contract and had announced his departure from Nome last fall.

City Manager Lee Smith hinted at the hire during Monday’s Nome Common Council meeting during which he introduced Sgt. Brandon Barry as acting chief, but subsequently confirmed that Heintzelman accepted the interim position, beginning February 6.

“His focus on building strong leadership teams and fostering meaningful community partnerships makes him the right leader to oversee the Nome Police Department,” said Smith.

Heintzelman joined the Nome Police Department in 2018, worked as deputy chief, assumed the role of Acting Chief when then-chief Robert Estes quit in November 2019, and was ultimately hired as Chief of Police in May 2020. He retired in October of 2023 and moved out of state to be with family.

Now he is back.

According to Smith, for the past six months, the city had been recruiting nationally to fill the police chief position with very little response. During the search process, Heintzelman signaled that he would be willing to come back to Nome and serve in an interim capacity and won’t rule out serving permanently.

Under his leadership, the NPD began the process of being an accredited police department with the Oregon Accreditation Alliance, a milestone that was achieved last year. “With his extensive experience and steadfast commitment to public safety, Chief Heintzelman is prepared to lead the Nome Police Department through this process to the next chapter, reinforcing accountability, strengthening a culture of excellence in service and strengthen community trust,” said Smith.