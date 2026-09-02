Candidates run unopposed in upcoming municipal elections

The candidate list for the 2026 Nome Municipal elections is slim. The filing deadline to declare candidacy ended on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. and no late filers were seen rushing to City Hall to file their paperwork.

The official candidate list revealed no contested races in elections for two Nome Common Council seats, two NJUS board seats and two School Board seats. Shortly before 5 p.m. the clerk’s office at City Hall was quiet, with no late filers scrambling to fill out paperwork.

Two seats for Nome Common Council are up for election. For Council Seat A, a three-year term, incumbent Adam Martinson is the only candidate. Martinson was first elected to the council in 2017.

Council member Maggie Miller, incumbent for Council Seat B, also a three-year term, has not filed for re-election. Miller has served one term on the council. Randy Oles threw his hat in the ring and is listed as the single candidate.

For Nome Joint Utilities board, Seat B, a two-year seat, incumbent Derek McLarty filed for re-election. McLarty has been on the NJUS board since 2018.

Utility Seat E, a three-year term, is held by Carl Emmons, who also filed for reelection and has no challenger. Emmons has served on the board for multiple terms.

School Board Seat B, a three-year term, incumbent Megan Sigvanna Tapqaq filed for candidacy and has no challenger.

School Board Seat C is held by David O’Neill, who was appointed to the seat after board member Nancy Mendenhall retired mid-term. The one-year remainder of this three-year term is to be filled via election. O’Neill is the only candidate who filed for candidacy.

NSEDC

Norton Sound Economic Development piggybacks on municipal elections to conduct their elections for NSEDC member representatives for Elim, Nome, St. Michael, Savoonga and Teller. As of press time, the candidate list was not yet available as vetting to meet eligibility requirements was still ongoing.

The municipal election is going to take place on October 6, 2026 at Old St. Joe’s.

REAA

Also on October 6, the Regional Educational Attendance Area elections for school district boards, including the Bering Strait School District, will be held.

In Region 2, the BSSD region, five seats are up for elections.

In Section I, Seat B, a three-year term, is up for election. Section I includes Shishmaref, Brevig Mission, Diomede and Wales. The only certified candidate listed on the Division of Election’s website is Frieda Southall of Brevig Mission.

For Section III, two seats are up for election. Section III includes Koyuk, Shaktoolik and Unalakleet.

Seat E, a two-year term, sees two candidates: Incumbent Anthony “Tony” Haugen Sr. of Unalakleet faces off against Silas Paniptchuk of Shaktoolik.

Seat F, a three-year term, one certified candidate is listed – incumbent Edward Jackson of Shaktoolik.

For Section IV, Seat G, a three-year term, incumbent Milton “Smitty” Cheemuk of St. Michael is the only certified candidate listed. Section IV includes St. Michael and Stebbins.

For Section V, two seats are up for election. Section V includes both Gambell and Savoonga.

For Seat I, a two-year term, incumbent William “Wiyu” Parks of Gambell is the only certified candidate listed.

For Seat J, a three-year term, incumbent Muffy Iya is the only certified candidate listed.

The voter registration deadline is September 6, and the last day to request a mail-in ballot is September 26.