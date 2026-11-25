On Monday, the Alaska Division of Elections certified the midterm elections, making official results of a general election that saw record voter turnout. Out of 290,483 eligible voters, 605,433 cast their votes, making for a 47.98 percent voter turnout.

With all 401 Alaska precincts reported, the official results are as follows:

In the U.S. Senator race, Democrat Mary Peltola won with 50.14 percent of first choice votes. Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan trailed with 45.78 percent, followed by Republican Gerald Heikes with 2.12 percent and the alleged spoiler candidate Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. of Petersburg, just received 1.65 percent of the vote. Combined, both Sullivans would not have had the votes to beat Peltola. In the big picture, Peltola was the 56th Democrat to win a Senate seat in the midterms.

On Tuesday, Dan S. Sullivan conceded the race to Peltola, saying “Out of respect for the people of Alaska and our democratic process, I accept the results certified by the Division of Elections.” But he also added, “Alaskans deserve confidence in the integrity of their elections, and I trust that the ongoing federal and state investigations will provide answers to the questions that remain.

What questions remain is unclear. A New York Times article alleged that the Peltola campaign had recruited Petersburg Dan Sullivan as a spoiler candidate. President Trump weighed in before the elections, saying if incumbent Sullivan loses by a small margin to Peltola, the federal Dept. of Justice would sue the Alaska Division of Elections. The DoJ did file a civil suit, but their efforts petered out as U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason dismissed the suit, saying the federal government lacked standing. The Department of Justice appealed to the 9th Circuit but lawyers for the DoJ last week told the appeals court that they would no longer pursue the lawsuit. However, Sullivan alludes that a separate criminal investigation is continuing. The Anchorage Daily News reported last week that the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and FBI are continuing to investigate whether any laws were violated by Dan J. Sullivan’s recruitment as a candidate.

In the U.S. House race, Incumbent Nick Begich III received 47.52 percent or 136,402 votes of the first-choice vote, with Bill Hill achieving 41.77 percent, or 119,899, of the vote. Spoiler candidate Eric Hafner, on paper a Democrat, but in reality a convicted felon serving prison time in a New York prison and not an Alaska resident, got 7.92 percent, or 22,734 votes.

In the governor/Lieutenant Governor’s race, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (D) and Zac Johnson (nonpartisan) received 51.09 percent. Trailing by double digits was Bernadette Wilson with 27.86 percent, followed by Dave Bronson with 13.61 percent.

In the House race in District 39, Incumbent Neal Foster (D) won with 48.78 percent over Tyler Ivanoff (nonpartisan) with 33.16 percent and Reynold D. Okitkun with 17.63 percent.

A closer look at District 39

The district, except for the two Nome precincts, is characterized by predominantly Native voters. The district had a voter turnout of 41.74 percent, meaning that 4,417 voters out of 10,583 eligible voters, cast a ballot.

The highest voter participation was in Elim boasting a voter turnout of nearly 58 percent, followed by Koyuk with nearly 52 percent and Brevig Mission with 50 percent. The lowest voter participation was in Diomede with 18 percent. Both Nome precincts hovered around 27 percent voter turnout.

In the Senate race, the overwhelming majority, 73.17 percent, voted for Mary Peltola, with the lowest percentage of votes cast for her being just a tad over 50 percent in Diomede, Elim, Koyuk and Shaktoolik. The remainder of the district saw much higher percentages, with Savoonga posting the top percentage of votes for Peltola with 95.73 percent. Nome precincts averaged roughly 64 percent for Peltola.

In the House race, Bill Hill had 52.18 percent of House District 39’s vote, versus 33.07 percent for Incumbent Nick Begich. Spoiler candidate Eric Hafner, the New York prison inmate running under a Democrat banner, received 11.30 percent.

In the Governor’s race, 60.95 percent of House District 39 voters cast their ballots for Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins and his running mate Zac Johnson. About 17 percent of the vote went to Bernadette Wilson and her running mate Michael Shower. The ticket Bronson/Church saw 11.42 percent votes cast for them in House District 39.

House District 39 also cast votes for the House Representative to the Alaska Legislature. Incumbent Neal Foster won by over 15 points on average, but not in all precincts. Challenger Tyler Ivanoff, who district-wide got 33.16 percent of the vote, won a decisive majority in Brevig Mission, Elim, Gambell, Koyuk, Savoonga, Shaktoolik and Shishmaref. In his hometown Shishmaref, Ivanoff received 69.23 percent of the vote. In Foster’s hometown, Nome, Foster received 64 percent and 59 percent in respective precincts.

As for ballot measures, the measure to return to partisan primaries was defeated statewide as well as in District 39. Statewide, 53.82 percent rejected the measure, but in District 39, the vote was even more decisive: 71.24 percent want to keep ranked choice voting.

With the certification of the Alaska election results complete, candidates have three days to seek a recount in the race governor/lieutenant governor, or Nov. 27, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, and five days for other races, according to the Division of Elections. A state-funded recount can be sought if the difference between two candidates is either within 20 votes or less than 0.5 percent of the total votes cast for the candidates.